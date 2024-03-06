Steelers Urged to Reassemble National Championship Duo

As the saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers targeted Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the first round. Jones went on to become one of the team’s key starters along the offensive line by the end of the season. So, ESPN’s Jordan Reid projected the Steelers to follow the same draft strategy and called for the team to target fellow Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims this spring.

In his latest mock draft on March 5, Reid also predicted the Steelers to select an offensive linemen in West Virginia center Zach Frazier in the second round.

“The Steelers got rookie-season success from Broderick Jones in 2023, and I could see them going back to the Georgia OT well again,” Reid wrote. “I love Mims’ upside, and he measured 6-8 and 340 pounds at the combine.

“Ability isn’t the question with Mims — it’s the durability component that might hurt his draft stock. Mims had only eight career starts and 774 snaps over three seasons. But with solid lower-body movement traits, Mims can match and mirror edge rushers.

“Drafting him would allow Pittsburgh to move Jones back to his natural spot at left tackle, and the protection for Kenny Pickett or whomever is playing QB should improve.”

With Jones and Mims, the Steelers would presumably have their starting offensive tackles set for the foreseeable future. The pair started on the same Georgia offensive line during the 2022-23 College Football Playoffs.

The Steelers could also land their franchise center with Frazier in the second round.

“Mason Cole was recently released, leaving the Steelers with a gaping hole at center,” wrote Reid. “Thanks to his strength, hand power and finishing ability, Frazier would be a day one starter in Pittsburgh.”

Why the Steelers Could Target Amarius Mims in the 2024 NFL Draft

In terms of potential, Mims might be the top prospect set to be available in the 2024 draft class.

In a mock draft on March 5, The Athletic’s Dan Brugler called Mims “the most fascinating” prospect in the upcoming draft when he predicted the Steelers to trade up to No. 16 for him.

Mims stands at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds with 36-inch arms and yet ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in 5.07 seconds.

“Talented tackle prospect carrying a picturesque frame and exciting NFL traits,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Mims has more development to go, but he’s a Day 1 prospect with the traits and talent to be considered at either tackle position.

“He has a high ceiling, but questions due to his lack of experience could temper early expectations.”

But, due to injuries, Mims only made eight starts in college. Perhaps pairing Mims with his former college teammate, though, will help his learning curve.

As Reid mentioned, it will also allow the Steelers to flip Jones back to his more natural position of left tackle. Jones and Mims started at left and right tackle, respectively, for Georgia in the 2023 national championship game.

That move would push Steelers incumbent left tackle Dan Moore Jr. to the bench. Moore has started every game but two at left tackle for Pittsburgh over the past three years. However, he has struggled to play with consistency. His contract with the team also expires after 2024.

Zach Frazier is One of the Top Center Prospects in the 2024 Class

The Steelers targeting Mims in the first and Frazier in the second has been a popular sequence of picks for Pittsburgh this mock draft season. Steelers Now’s Derrick Bell made the same prediction — Mims in the first and Frazier in the second round — on February 19.

“Doubling down in the trenches and grabbing a more proven offensive lineman in Zach Frazier would be a wise decision in the second round,” Bell wrote. “Unlike Mims, Frazier’s physical appearance may not be as fearsome but everything about his play screams the look of an old-school Steelers lineman.”

Drafting Mims and Frazier makes sense from a needs standpoint for the Steelers. But they also could become an interesting pair because of Mims’ sky-high potential and Frazier’s possible Day 1 impact.

With both Mims and Frazier, the Steelers would also have an opportunity to turn the offensive line into one of the team’s biggest future strengths.

Both ESPN and Pro Football Focus have Frazier ranked as one of the best three center prospects in the 2024 class.