Trade Proposal Lands Steelers ‘Most Fascinating Player’ in 2024 Draft Class

Thanks to a 3-game winning streak to end the 2023 regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers probably won’t have an opportunity to select one of the top prospects in the upcoming draft class. However, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler predicted the team to land a player in the first round with plenty of intrigue — Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims.

In his mock draft on March 5, Brugler proposed the Steelers trading up from No. 20 to draft Mims at No. 16 overall.

“Déjà vu here with the Steelers trading up in Round 1 for a Georgia offensive tackle. (Pittsburgh moved from No. 17 to No. 14 to select Broderick Jones last year),” wrote Brugler.

“At 6-8, 340, Mims is the most fascinating player in the draft, because of his special traits. The body of work (eight starts) might not be there, but if he had a deeper resume, a team like the Steelers wouldn’t have a shot to get him this late.”

In the hypothetical trade, Brugler proposed the Steelers trade their first-round pick along with the No. 84 overall selection to the Seattle Seahawks. In return, the Steelers would receive the No. 151 overall pick along with the 16th selection in the first round.