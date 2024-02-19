Steelers Challenged to Consider ‘Doubling Down’ in the Trenches

NFL mock draft experts have linked the Pittsburgh Steelers to multiple offensive linemen in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. But Steelers Now’s Derrick Bell went another step further, predicting the Steelers to target offensive linemen Amarius Mims and Zach Frazier in each of the first two rounds of the 2024 draft.

Bell slotted Mims to the Steelers at No. 20 overall. He then had the team landing Frazier at No. 51 during the second round of his seven-round mock draft on February 19.

“Doubling down in the trenches and grabbing a more proven offensive lineman in Zach Frazier would be a wise decision in the second round,” Bell wrote. “Unlike Mims, Frazier’s physical appearance may not be as fearsome but everything about his play screams the look of an old-school Steelers lineman.”

Really, the Steelers drafting any offensive linemen in the first round would be “doubling down.” Pittsburgh traded up in the first round for offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the 2023 NFL draft.