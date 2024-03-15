Former 1st-Round 3-Time Pro Bowler Surprise ‘Possible Option’ at RT for Steelers

There are quite a few offensive tackles still available in NFL free agency. But The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo proposed the Pittsburgh Steelers consider a candidate a little outside the box as a potential right tackle upgrade — Andrus Peat.

DeFabo labeled Peat a “realistic solution” at right tackle despite the fact Peat hasn’t played more than 2 snaps at right tackle since 2015.

“Peat is a guard by trade who filled in solidly at left tackle in 2023,” DeFabo wrote. “[Randy] Mueller writes, ‘He’s a better player than a lot of right tackles in the league, although all of his NFL experience is on the left side.’

“Considering the Steelers want to move 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones to the left side, that would make sense on several levels. Peat’s experience at guard would offer the Steelers flexibility in the event of injury.”

The No. 13 overall pick from the 2015 NFL draft, Peat has played his entire career with the New Orleans Saints. He’s also played most of his snaps at guard.

That would make him a surprise signing for any team at right tackle.

Peat made three straight Pro Bowls from 2018-20. He primarily played left guard during those seasons.

How the Steelers Could Use a RT Upgrade

The Steelers greatly improved along the offensive line, particularly in the running game, when 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones began starting at right tackle in Week 9 last season.

Pittsburgh averaged 145.2 rushing yards per game in the final 10 weeks of the 2023 regular season. Over the first seven games, the Steelers ran for 79.7 yards per contest.

However, left, not right tackle, is Jones’ most natural position. At this year’s NFL combined, Steelers general manager Omar Khan made it clear that Jones will eventually be Pittsburgh’s starting left tackle.

“He was drafted to be a left tackle and eventually he will be a left tackle,” Khan told reporters at the NFL combine on February 29. “When that is, you know, time will tell, but he was drafted to be a left tackle.”

In a perfect world, the Steelers would simply flip incumbent left tackle Dan Moore Jr. with Jones. But head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on November 8 that Moore “is significantly better” on the left side than he is on the right.

That’s quite a statement considering Moore has been inconsistent at left tackle.

Moore is entering the final year of his contract. The Steelers could keep the status quo at their two tackles spots in 2024 and then switch Jones to left tackle next season. But after finding a new starting center, adding a right tackle for 2024 is the next best upgrade the Steelers could make along their offensive front.

For that reason, NFL draft experts have linked the Steelers to several right tackle candidates projected to be first-round picks. Georgia’s Amarius Mims has been the most popular right tackle choice for the Steelers in mock drafts.

Could the Steelers Sign Andrus Peat as RT Upgrade?

Draft capital and cap space could determine whether the Steelers target a right tackle upgrade. Adding a starter at center and wide receiver, along with depth in the secondary, are more urgent needs.

But signing Peat is an intriguing option for a few reasons. First, Pro Football Focus projects him to be cheap. PFF predicted his market value to be $4 million on a 1-year contract.

Peat is also versatile. That’s what Khan raved about with Jones at the NFL combine. Theoretically, Peat could play anywhere along the offensive line but center.

That would be very useful if the Steelers suffer injuries along their offensive front.

The question becomes whether the Steelers trust him to transition into a starting right tackle role

According to PFF, Peat last took a snap at right tackle in 2018. He lined up for 2 snaps at right tackle in Week 16 of that season.

His only other NFL playing time at right tackle came during his rookie season. Peat lined up for 78 snaps at right tackle in 2015. Of those snaps, 75 of them came in Week 16.

In 111 NFL games, that has been Peat’s most substantial playing time at right tackle.