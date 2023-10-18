Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Arrested, Released in Florida

Antonio Brown captivated Pittsburgh Steelers fans as an NFL-leading receiver for nine seasons with the franchise. His divorce from the Steelers came with its fair share of controversy, which continues to carry over to the present day.

According to jail records from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Brown was arrested and booked on an out-of-county warrant in Dania Beach, Florida on Sunday, October 15 on charges of unpaid child support.

Brown has since been released on $15,000 bond, but his ex-partner, Wiltrice Jackson, alleges that he owes $31,000 toward the care of their daughter and wants justice, according to TMZ.

“I do want him arrested,” Jackson told TMZ Sports. “Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”

Antonio Brown Continually Tied to Controversy

Brown first found himself on the wrong side of media headlines when he posted a video of the team locker room after the Steelers’ 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round back in 2017.

Locker rooms are sanctuaries for athletes to express themselves in private. It’s common knowledge that what is said between those four walls stays between those four walls.

Brown’s superb play allowed him to transcend the mishap, but it did not end up living as a blip in time.

A rift between Brown and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin quickly spelled the beginning of the end for the former in Pittsburgh in 2019.

Brown missed team meetings and their final game of the 2019 campaign and was a distraction for the franchise. He and Tomlin got into it behind the scenes and their relationship was fractured as a result.

When Brown found his way back onto an NFL roster with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after departing from Pittsburgh, it became clear that the beef between him and coaches was a problem he was culpable for.

He and Bruce Arians butted heads. Brown verbally sparred QB Tom Brady after Brady let him live in his house leading up to a 2020 Super Bowl championship run. Brown made disparaging comments about Brady’s ex-wife Giselle Bundchen.

The icing on the cake came when Brown shuffled off the field after being sidelined during Tampa’s win over the New York Jets on January 2, 2021.

It goes without saying that football fans were all taken aback when Brown took his jersey off and attempted to hype up the crowd at MetLife Stadium before making a beeline for the tunnel. Arians was frank after the game, dismissing Brown from the team.

Bruce Arians said Antonio Brown “is no longer a Buc.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

Troubles On & Off the Field Gave Birth to Legal Troubles for Brown

Brown ran into trouble with authorities after a dispute with a truck driver outside of his estate in Hollywood, Florida back in 2020. The image of Brown at his arraignment was peppered throughout TMZ and other publications.

Josh Alper of NBC Sports reported that Brown had a warrant for his arrest due to a dispute with one of his former partners back in 2022. The unnamed mother of Brown’s children successfully appealed for the charges to be dropped.

Now, Brown’s child support drama is the latest in a string of legal issues that the veteran wideout is dealing with.