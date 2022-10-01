Antonio Brown Sounds off After NSFW Viral Video Leaked

Here we go again. Another day, another Antonio Brown antic. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver is the subject of an alleged scandal after video surfaced of Brown exposing himself at a hotel pool in May 2022.

The New York Post obtained disturbing footage of the embattled All-Pro receiver twice shoving his bare buttocks into a woman’s face at an outdoor swimming pool in Dubai. Bystanders encourage the act, even saying, “One more! Another one!” The situation appeared to be all fun and games until Brown took it a step too far. Initially, the woman appeared to laugh off the incident until he lifted and dunks her in the water.

After the woman swims away, Brown flashes his penis to stunned vacationers as an onlooker, who appears to be shooting the video, exclaims, “Oh, my God!”

According to the New York Post, eyewitnesses said Brown had just met the woman, and “she was fuming after the encounter.”

Amid the controversy surrounding the video, Antonio Brown took to Twitter to state his case:

Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female’. Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime.

The footage starts only as Brown exposes his buttocks to the woman, so it’s unknown how his trunks came to be removed.