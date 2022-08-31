Steelers Attempted to Trade for Versatile Panthers Lineman: Report

On Tuesday the Pittsburgh Steelers made a trade for versatile offensive lineman Jesse Davis, who came over from the Minnesota Vikings at the cost of a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick. But Davis may not have been Pittsburgh’s first choice in terms of a trade acquisition at that position group.

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler, senior NFL reporter for ESPN, the Steelers were “not only eager to get OL help” this week, “(m)ultiple teams believed they were in on Dennis Daley,” who the Carolina Panthers traded to the Tennessee Titans (along with a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft) in exchange for a 2024 fifth-rounder.

#Steelers were eager to get OL help this week — they were the team that came up most often in regards to trades for that position. Multiple teams believed they were in on Dennis Daley (who went to TEN via trade). Eventually got Jesse Davis. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 31, 2022

What Did the Steelers Miss Out on in Dennis Daley

Daley — 6-foot-6 and 326 pounds — is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers, selected No. 212 overall out of South Carolina. The 26-year-old Fort Lauderdale native has played in 34 career games, with 21 starts. Much like Jesse Davis, he has played almost everywhere on the offensive line except center, with 13 starts at left tackle, seven at left guard and one at right guard.

It suggests that the Steelers aren’t really sure which offensive line position — or positions — are going to be their biggest problem, and that they wanted to acquire a veteran who could fill in pretty much anywhere except center.

For what it’s worth, neither player has Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades that are especially inspiring.

Daley earned a 51.8 overall grade from PFF last season, dragged down by a woeful 36.4 pass blocking grade. In 2020 he was way better, getting a 64.7 overall grade that was boosted by an uplifting 69.2 pass blocking grade. As a rookie, he was 57.7 overall, with his pass blocking numbers again dragging him down.

By way of comparison: PFF gave Davis a 52.5 overall grade across 1,063 offensive snaps in 2021. The year prior he received a 62.6 grade, and in the years before that a 58.9 and 59.2.

Steelers Bring Back (At Least 2) Offensive Linemen Via the Practice Squad

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Steelers began the process of assembling their practice squad. The team has yet to formally announce any additions, but Brooke Pryor of ESPN has reported that the Steelers are bringing back John Leglue, who was one of the seven offensive linemen released on Tuesday.

John Leglue is staying in Pittsburgh after all. The versatile OL just signed to the practice squad, per source. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 31, 2022

Leglue, 26, was first signed by the Steelers in late 2020 as a practice squad addition. Last season he appeared in six games, with five starts.

The Steelers are also said to be bringing back Ryan McCollum, with the news coming courtesy of his agent, Scott Casterline.

The Steelers claimed McCollum on waivers from the Detroit Lions on August 16. McCollum, 24, is a center who played collegiately at Texas A&M on a line that also featured Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr. He appeared in 13 games for the Lions (with one start) in 2021, playing a total of 101 snaps on offense and 47 on special teams, according to Pro Football Reference.