Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Wants to See Joey Porter Jr Make One Change

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have plenty of reasons to be excited about Joey Porter Jr after just the first 15 games of his NFL career. However, he’s had one big issue early in his career.

Porter Jr has been called for a ton of penalties. Luckily, former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has some advice for Porter Jr that he thinks could help the rookie corner avoid some of those flags. He thinks it’s time for the rookie to change gloves.

During the December 26th episode of his “Footbahlin” podcast, Roethlisberger praised the physical way that Porter Jr plays, but added, “But he should put the same-colored gloves on as the opposing jersey. He wore those bright yellow gloves, and it just sticks out like a sore thumb.”

The goal of the change would be for refs to have a more difficult time spotting it when the rookie corner grabs the jerseys of opposing receivers, hopefully allowing him to avoid some of the penalties he has been called for this season.

Joey Porter Jr’s Penalty Issues

Penalties have been the most obvious issue for Porter Jr so far in his NFL career. The standout rookie has been flagged 12 times already in just 15 career games. All 12 of those flags have been thrown over the 9 games that Porter Jr has been a part of the team’s starting lineup.

His two most recent flags have both led to scoring opportunities for opponents. In the Steelers’ 30-13 loss against the Indianapolis Colts, he was called for a 26-yard pass interference that moved the Colts to the Steelers’ 40-yard line with 35 seconds left in the first half.

The Colts went on to score a touchdown on that drive to take the lead, which they would never relinquish.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, Porter Jr was flagged for holding on a 3rd and 4 late in the 3rd quarter. The Bengals went on to kick a field goal later in the drive. Luckily, that one was much less costly for the Steelers as the field goal only cut their lead to 31-11.

Still, it’s clearly an area that Porter Jr will need to work on this offseason if he wants to take the next step as the Steelers’ top corner in 2024.

The Future Still Looks Bright For Porter Jr

Despite his penchant for penalties, Porter Jr has already seemed to prove that the Steelers got it right when they selected him with the 32nd pick in the 2023 draft.

The Steelers have already begun using him to shadow opposing teams’ top receivers from week to week. It’s a role that he has had quite a bit of success in. According to Pro Football Focus, he has allowed just 22 catches on 47 targets this season.

Those numbers have come while facing star receivers such as DeAndre Hopkins and Ja’Marr Chase this season.

The Steelers headed into the 2023 draft knowing that they needed to address the cornerback position. They may not be done improving the position, but it looks like they have found their CB1, especially if Porter Jr can get this penalty issue under control.