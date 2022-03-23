Bengals Waive Ex-Steelers Lineman Minutes After Signing Him: Report

It appears that the Cincinnati Bengals have had a case of buyer’s remorse. On the morning of Tuesday March 22, the team announced that it had signed former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Fred Johnson to a one-year contract, having previously tendered him as a restricted free agent.

But less than 30 minutes after the club’s announcement tweet, ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed up to report that the Bengals would be waiving Johnson, calling the situation “a unique one.”

The former Florida offensive lineman “recently signed his restricted free agent tender, but after signing OT La’el Collins, the Bengals have decided to waive Johnson, who can be claimed” by another team, explained the network’s senior NFL insider.

Fred Johnson Entered the NFL With the Steelers

The situation provides Pittsburgh with the chance to possibly get Johnson back, if it so chooses.

The 24-year-old—who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 326 pounds—came into the NFL with the Steelers, signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 draft. He looked good in both training camp and the preseason but needed time to develop, said offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett at the time.

He never got that chance, at least not in Pittsburgh, because the team waived Johnson in mid-October 2019 (along with OLB Jayrone Elliott) to make room for RB Trey Edmunds and QB Paxton Lynch. The Steelers planned to bring Johnson back if he cleared waivers, except the Bengals put in a claim and he ended up starting against the Steelers at left tackle later that same season.

Fred Johnson Has 23 Games of NFL Experience

Johnson has been with the Bengals ever since, appearing in 23 games (with eight starts) over the course of the past three seasons, having played 58% of Cincinnati’s offensive snaps in 2020, when he saw the largest share of his playing time, per Pro Football Reference. Johnson is unusually versatile for a lineman of his size, as he has made starts in the NFL at both guard and tackle. As a restricted free agent, he had been slated to earn $2.433 million in 2022, this according to overthecap.com.

As for La’el Collins, he comes to Cincinnati via the Dallas Cowboys on a three-year contract that can be best-described as a “two-year, $20 million deal worth up to $22 million. The third year was added to help prorate the deal and spread out Cincinnati’s cap charge,” indicates ESPN staff writer Ben Baby.

49ers Announce the Signing of Ex-Steelers WR/KR Ray-Ray McCloud

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the San Francisco 49ers officially announced the signing of former Steelers wide receiver/kick returner Ray-Ray McCloud. The news of McCloud’s deal with the 49ers first emerged on March 17, courtesy of Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, McCloud’s contract is for two years and worth up to $10.4 million.

The Steelers have since replaced McCloud with former Patriots All-Pro Gunner Olszewski, whose deal is also for two years, but worth a comparatively small $4.2 million.



