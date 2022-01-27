Bill Cowher, Steelers Fans Have Best Reactions to Ben Roethlisberger News

From the moment Ben Roethlisberger tapped the tweet button on his phone, messages came pouring in from Steelers fans, fans of the game and colleagues.

The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced on January 27 that he’s hanging up the cleats and saying goodbye to the game of football.

Who better to kick things off than “The Chin” himself — the legendary Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cowher.

“Ben, congratulations on a remarkable career. When you think about all the passing records that you have set, and, more importantly, the fact that you took the team to three Super Bowls, brought home two championships, and you did this all with one team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. 18 years.

When I think about you, you identify and represent everything a Pittsburgh Steeler is. You played with grit, determination, and a degree of toughness.

I congratulated you on a job well done. And, without a doubt, in five years, I will see you in Canton.”

Starting with Pro Bowl defensive end Brett Keisel, who had the honor to play with Ben Roethlisberger for 10 seasons, Steelers teammates took a moment to congratulate the QB:

With Love, From Steelers Nation

It’s impossible to outdo the two tweets above, but as a collection, they come pretty darn close.

“Ben Roethlisberger officially announces his retirement,” one fan tweeted just moments after the news broke.

Ben Roethlisberger officially announces his retirement. #ThankYou7 pic.twitter.com/vXf6elnKRB — That Sports Guy (@Jason_Shetler) January 27, 2022

“Watching you from start to finish has truly been a honor,” another grateful fan tweeted. “Football is gonna be different not seeing 7 take the field every Sunday. One of the greatest of all time thank you for everything you gave this city, the fans and this team. Enjoy the next chapter in your life.

Watching you from start to finish has truly been a honor. Football is gonna be different not seeing 7 take the field every Sunday. One of the greatest of all time thank you for everything you gave this city, the fans and this team. Enjoy the next chapter in your life. #ThankYou7 https://t.co/uRZ7QYyutV — Thank you Ben 7️⃣ (@I_Is_Herbert) January 27, 2022

@TheSteelZone tweeted: “THANK YOU. From the bottom of our hearts for giving the city of Pittsburgh 18 years of never having to worry about our QB. Pittsburgh Legend Forever, 7.”

THANK YOU. From the bottom of our hearts for giving the city of Pittsburgh 18 years of never having to worry about our QB. Pittsburgh Legend Forever, 7. #ThankYou7 https://t.co/Er0eyNqYgh — SteelZone 💛🖤 (@TheSteelZone) January 27, 2022

Another fan tweeted his appreciation with a priceless gift he received.

One of the coolest items I’ve been able to get. Big Ben threw 3 TD’s en route to a victory over the Bengals while wearing these cleats. They’re customized with the names of his kids on them, and he signed both of them.#ThankYou7 pic.twitter.com/lHc35Hdgvu — john walker iv (@realjohnwalker) January 27, 2022

“My QB for more than 3/4 of my life… It’s hard to envision our team without you, Ben,” one fan tweeted. “We’re so grateful for what you’ve done for fans on and off the field. Enjoy your retirement, big guy. All of my love.”

My QB for more than 3/4 of my life… It's hard to envision our team without you, Ben. We're so grateful for what you've done for fans on and off the field. Enjoy your retirement, big guy. All of my love. #ThankYou7 — Re-Sign JuJu & Haden (@TaylorCarson5) January 27, 2022

@SteelTwins said it best: “That day has finally come. Inevitable and needed, it still leaves a tear to the eye. Always my QB. See you in Canton in 5 years.”

That day has finally come. Inevitable and needed, it still leaves a tear to the eye. Always my QB. See you in Canton in 5 years. #ThankYouBen #ThankYou7 pic.twitter.com/dc9HjB49GE — SteelTwins | #StopRobbingTJ (@SteelTwins) January 27, 2022

There are going to be a lot of memories like this fan’s: “My dad introduced me to #Steelers football in 2004 as a 10 year old kid. Right when Maddox went down, & Ben got his time to shine. It was that game. Ben is the reason I love football as much as I do. The ONLY qb I’ve known in my life as a fan. FOREVER GRATEFUL.”

My dad introduced me to #Steelers football in 2004 as a 10 year old kid. Right when Maddox went down, & Ben got his time to shine. It was that game. Ben is the reason I love football as much as I do. The ONLY qb I’ve known in my life as a fan. FOREVER GRATEFUL #ThankYou7 🤞🤞🤞 — 🅿️lain & Simple: Steelers! (@PandSsteelers) January 27, 2022

There wasn’t a dry eye in anyone’s house when watching Ben’s retirement video.

