AFC Rival Requests to Interview Steelers’ Defensive Coach: Report

While the Cleveland Browns have fared much better against the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent years, the Browns lost to the Steelers in Week 18 to end the 2022 season in the last place of the AFC North. Cleveland hasn’t finished in front of the Steelers in the final NFL regular season standings since 1989.

As the saying goes, if you can’t beat them, consider joining them.

No, the Browns aren’t moving to Pennsylvania. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on January 9 that Cleveland requested to interview Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores for their opening at defensive coordinator.

Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Steelers’ LB coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

The Browns announced on the morning on January 9 that they fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Tomlin went halfway to confirming Schefter’s report in his final press conference for the 2022 season on January 9. Tomlin told the media that he received an interview request for Flores but denied revealing which team made the request.

How Flores Would Fit With the Browns

Any team with a defensive coordinator opening this offseason would be wise to consider Flores. The reasons Cleveland has requested to interview the Steelers defensive assistant are even more obvious.

Flores came into 2022 completely overqualified to be Pittsburgh’s senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He was previously the Miami Dolphins head coach from 2019-21, posting a 24-25 record. But the Dolphins fired him after two winning seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Then controversy surrounded Flores when he failed to land another head coaching job. He filed a class-action lawsuit that alleged racial discrimination against three NFL franchises.

It was unclear if Flores would ever coach again after he opened the lawsuit, but Tomlin took the situation as an opportunity to add a quality defensive mind to his staff.

Flores worked 15 seasons for the New England Patriots before joining the Dolphins. He won his first Super Bowl in New England as a scouting assistant and then served as a position coach (safeties and linebackers coach) for three more Super Bowl champions.

He never held the title of defensive coordinator with the Patriots, but he called defensive plays for the team in 2018.

As Dolphins head coach, Miami finished sixth in points allowed and first in takeaways in 2020. The Dolphins were also eighth in takeaways during the 2021 season.

In the first year without Flores this season, Miami was second-to-last in takeaways while the Steelers finished tied for first in interceptions.

The Browns fired Woods after ending the 2022 season 14th in total defense and 20th in points allowed. Cleveland was also 20th in takeaways and featured one of the worst run defenses in the league.

Flores to Leave Steelers for Non-NFL Head Coach Job?

Other than Flores filling an obvious need, trying to court the former Dolphins head coach makes sense for Cleveland since it would weaken one of its division rivals. The Browns are 3-3 in their last six games against the Steelers, but Cleveland hasn’t swept Pittsburgh in a season since 1988.

The Steelers finished the 2022 season 10th in points allowed and 13th in total defense. Taking a key defensive assistant from a division rival and adding him to their staff would be a smart offseason move for the Browns.

The question becomes, though, whether Flores would leave Pittsburgh this offseason for anything other than a head coaching job.

Tomlin hired Flores during a very difficult time in Flores’ career. It’s possible Flores could not want to leave for another assistant coach position after only one season.

The Steelers also ended the season strongly, just missing the playoffs in Week 18. With a more promising 2023 season seemingly on the horizon, maybe that’s a factor as well.

Then again, the Browns could offer Flores an opportunity to finally be officially named a defensive coordinator, which is a more typical role for future head coaches.