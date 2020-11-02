Browns’ Baker Mayfield Fails to Eclipse Ben Roethlisberger Record

On Sunday the Cleveland Browns were defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders, 16-6, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Had Cleveland emerged victorious, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would have become the winningest quarterback in FirstEnergy Stadium history.

As it stands now, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger remains tied with Mayfield as winningest QB in the history of the venue (which opened in 1999 and was known as Cleveland Browns Stadium through 2012). Roethlisberger has a career record of 11-2-1 at FirstEnergy, while Mayfield has an 11-7-1 record as a starter at home.

Mayfield will have another chance to pull ahead of Roethlisberger against the Houston Texans on November 15. If Mayfield loses that start, he’ll have other opportunities when the Philadelphia Eagles come to Cleveland on November 22 and the Baltimore Ravens visit on December 14.

The Browns are now 3-1 at home this season and 5-3 overall.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland in the Season Finale

If Mayfield and Roethlisberger are still tied in terms of wins after the Ravens-Browns game on December 14, the two QBs may meet head-to-head when Pittsburgh (7-0) visits Cleveland for the regular season finale on January 3, 2021.

Roethlisberger hasn’t won in Cleveland since 2017, as the 2018 matchup ended in a tie and he missed the 2019 game as a result of his season-ending elbow injury.

Both Mayfield and Roethlisberger have more than two dozen Browns quarterbacks in their rearview mirror, including Tim Couch, Johnny Manziel, Brady Quinn and Colt McCoy. Derek Anderson is second in FirstEnergy Stadium wins with 10.

The venue opened on September 12, 1999, with Bill Cowher’s Steelers defeating Chris Palmer’s Browns 43-0 in front of 73,138 fans.

Meanwhile, Roethlisberger is 13-0 against the Browns at home, including a 38-7 win at Heinz Field on October 18. Much like in that game, the Browns struggled today on both sides of the ball.

The Raiders ran 71 plays on Sunday as compared to 47 by the Browns, who had just six offensive possessions during the game. Mayfield completed 12 of 25 passes for 122 yards and the Browns totaled 101 yards on the ground.

Around the AFC North

In other notable news from the AFC North today, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-20 to raise Cincy’s record to 2-5-1. Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was 26 of 37 for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh announced that Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a “severe” ankle injury during his team’s 28-24 loss to the Steelers, and that Stanley will be sidelined for the rest of the 2020 season.

Stanley was first-team All-Pro last season and signed a five-year contract extension just two days ago, one that will pay him upwards of $100 million. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, more than $70 million of the money is guaranteed.

“It’s a tough loss, obviously. I feel bad for Ronnie. He’s a guy who has been playing well,” said Harbaugh, before alluding to Stanley’s contract situation. “[The contract] is not really the main thing. The main thing is that he wants to play [and] he wants to be a part of it. He’s worked very hard to be out there and contribute. That’s the nature of the game, often times, unfortunately.”

