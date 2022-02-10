Some in Steelers Locker Room Upset With ‘Surprise’ Firing: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of their biggest offseason overhaul in decades. The team finally decided on a defensive coordinator (no surprise that Teryl Austin was promoted), and they’re in the process of interviewing candidates for their soon-vacant general manager post. The team also has coaching voids to fill at offensive line and outside linebackers.

And, oh yeah — they need a quarterback.

But one change that came unexpectedly this week was at an assistant position. In a surprise move, the Steelers announced the hire of Frisman Jackson as receivers coach on February 8.

Per a source of ESPN’s Steelers beat writer Brooke Pryor, Ike Hilliard’s contract wasn’t renewed. And it doesn’t sound like the shift went over well in the locker room. Hilliard was “well-liked among the WRs and his departure was a surprise and upsetting to some in the locker room,” according to Pryor.

As a player, Jackson spent four seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2002-2005). According to Pro Football Reference, Jackson never started a game in 34 appearances. He contributed 490 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson, 42, has three years of experience at the NFL level with the Tennessee Titans (2017) and Carolina Panthers (2020-2021).

Jackson has coached in a similar capacity collegiately since 2008. Pryor reported that Jackson is a former colleague of Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The two worked together at N.C. State from 2013 to 2014.

Hopefully, their familiarity will translate to a more efficient and productive wide receiver corp next season.

Down Season for Wide Receivers

A finger can be pointed in plenty of directions pertaining to the Pittsburgh Steelers offense in 2021. Blame can go around from the top with Mike Tomlin and Canada to the offensive assistants, including Hilliard.

Aside from “No. 1” receiver Diontae Johnson, the unit struggled mightily. But even Johnson (who had a mostly stellar season focusing on ball security) suffered from the yips with five dropped balls in the last half of the season.

Chase Claypool experienced a sophomore slump in the worst way. He was the Steelers golden boy in 2020 with 983 yards and whopping 11 touchdowns but took a significant step back this season. He contributed 977 yards but managed only two scores and doubled the four dropped passes from his rookie season.

After an underwhelming tenure, perhaps it was time for Hilliard to hit the road. They’re nice to say his “contract wasn’t renewed,” but you don’t not renew a contract of someone you want around. He was fired.

A Different Looking Steelers

It goes without saying that without Ben Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense will look entirely different — even with Matt Canada staying put.

When Canada was first promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator in January 2021, expectations were high. It was his first coordinator gig at the pro level, but what outsiders knew of Canada’s collegiate work was to expect the unexpected.

Pitt Panther fans may remember Canada as the coordinator who installed a record-setting offense in 2016. With a school-record average of 42 points per game, the Panthers had the No. 10 scoring offense in the nation. That offense averaged 448 yards per game and scored 35+ points in all but two games. Canada’s effort earned him a nomination for the Broyles Award (top assistant football coach).

College football experts have called Canada’s offensive concepts intriguing, creative, and even revolutionary. Offenses he’s previously installed manipulated defenses with presnap motions and shifts and multiple formations for a single play. He created mismatches to force the defense to make adjustments on the fly. His systems have been anchored by fly sweeps, reverses to tackles, shovel passes to tight ends, misdirections, and inverted triple options enough to drive defensive minds mad.

There was no creativity in the Steelers’ offense, though. If anything, it appeared to be Randy Fichtner 2.0 — dull and predictable. We can only hope that Canada’s schemes were limited by an immobile Ben Roethlisberger and an inexperienced offensive line.

Maybe Canada will get everything he needs for an exciting, young offense in 2022, and we’ll applaud Mike Tomlin’s decision to keep him around.