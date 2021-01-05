Browns HC, ‘Significant’ Player to Miss Wildcard Vs. Steelers

On Tuesday morning the Cleveland Browns announced that head coach Kevin Stefanski, two members of his coaching staff, and two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Stefanski, the two assistant coaches, and the two yet-to-be-named players will miss Sunday’s wildcard playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the Browns, the team’s practice facility is now closed and contract tracing is taking place, so more players and coaches could be affected by the outbreak.

A tweet from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter seems to indicate that more coaches have already been identified.

In addition to HC Kevin Stefanski testing positive, here are the Browns other COVID issues: A DB coach (Mesa test today) and TE coach (Mesa test today). A WR and OL (Mesa tests today). https://t.co/i7USJ6PCtW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2021

Jake Trotter, who covers the Browns for ESPN, relates that the following Browns coaches are now out of commission.

Right now, the #Browns offense is currently down its HC/play-caller (Stefanski), OL coach (Callahan), OL asst. (Peters), WR coach (O’Shea) and TE coach (Petzing). How does CLE get through the week of practice offensively? — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 5, 2021

As for the source of the infection, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the COVID cases “were all from community spread,” and that three different strains of the virus have been identified.

The NFL's medical experts believe last week's #Browns COVID cases were all from community spread, not a facility outbreak. Genomic sequencing showed three different strains of virus, I'm told. No positive tests Sunday or Monday. But now, 5 positives today and facility is closed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 5, 2021

Cleveland’s ‘Acting Head Coach’

In the wake of the news, the Browns have named special teams coordinator Mike Priefer as “acting head coach.” Priefer is in his second year with the Browns, but has 19 years of coaching experience in the NFL. He’s now in his 15th season as an NFL special teams coordinator after holding the same role with the Kansas City Chiefs (2006-08), Denver Broncos (2009-10) and Minnesota Vikings (2011-18).

Cleveland’s Reserve/COVID-19 List

Prior to the above news, Cleveland had six rostered players on its Reserve/COVID-19 list, along with two practice squad players. Those players are:

TE Harrison Bryant

LB B.J. Goodson

CB Kevin Johnson

S Andrew Sendejo

LB Malcolm Smith

CB Denzel Ward

The practice squad players in question are safety Elijah Benton and center Javon Patterson.

But many of these individuals are expected to come off the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 lists prior to the Steelers game.

A ‘Significant’ Player

On the other hand, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com indicates that one of the two players who tested positive today is “significant.”

Building on that news, the aforementioned Pelissero indicates that the two players who tested positive on Tuesday are left guard Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge.

Bitonio is indeed a big loss for the Browns, as it removes a key component from what is arguably the best offensive line in the NFL.

In fact, Pro Football Focus regards Cleveland guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller as the two best guards in the AFC this season. PFF also has Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin and J.C. Tretter as part of its Pro Bowl team.

Steelers Reserve/COVID-19 List

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh currently has just three players on its Reserve/COVID-19 list, all of whom were added this past Saturday. Those three players are cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron and DE/OLB Cassius Marsh. Haden has reportedly tested positive for the virus and will miss Sunday’s game, while Ebron and Marsh were placed on the list as “close contacts” of Haden and can potentially return in time to play against the Browns.

