Steelers’ Cameron Heyward Speaks Out Following Surgery

Cameron Heyward

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward posted a message on social media following surgery on February 19.

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers preached early this offseason how much he needs to get his body right for the 2024 season. The 3-time first-team All-Pro appears to have taken the first step in that goal.

Heyward posted a picture of himself in his Instagram story after undergoing surgery on February 19. Along with the photo, Heyward also posted a caption.

“Surgery done finally!!!” wrote Heyward. “Ready to get back to feeling good!”

Heyward didn’t specify what surgery he underwent, but he dealt with a groin injury throughout the entire 2023 season. The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported on January 17 that the defensive lineman had a groin issue on the first day of training camp.

Then in Week 1, Heyward tore his groin muscle off the bone.

He underwent surgery and rushed a 12-week rehab process to return in seven and a half weeks.

Upon his return, the Steelers run defense greatly improved. But Heyward was not his usual dominant pass rushing self. He finished the 2023 season with 2 sacks and a career-low 3 quarterback hits.

