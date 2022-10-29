Steelers’ Chase Claypool Should be Packers’ Top Trade Target: NFL Insider

For the past several weeks, third-year Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has been rumored to be a trade target of several different wideout-needy teams. The conventional wisdom is that the Steelers aren’t especially interested in trading the former 2nd-round pick, but that Omar Khan might be willing to deal him if the compensation is rich enough.

Chase Claypool to the Packers?

As for the team best-suited to trade for Claypool, that would be the Green Bay Packers, says Heavy.com’s Matt Lombardo, who has included such an exchange four deadline deals that could — and perhaps should — happen before 4 p.m. ET on November 1.

“It is becoming more evident each week that it is not sustainable for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to compete in the NFC North, as rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs go through growing pains,” begins Lombardo, making reference to Green Bay’s rookie wideouts, selected in the 2nd and 4th round, respectively.

“While Odell Beckham Jr. would be the ideal fit, the biggest catch the Packers could add to this offense for the stretch run is Chase Claypool,” he adds, before noting that the Notre Dame product has 28 receptions for 266 yards and 1 touchdown thus far in 2022.

It’s easy to see why Claypool would appeal to the Packers, who have been linked to several different deep threat wide receivers in recent weeks, including Odell Beckham and Brandin Cooks.

But unlike some of the veteran wideouts potentially available to the Packers, Claypool’s contract is easily digestible, if you will.

Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Packers have been “actively calling around the league to trade for a WR” and that their “hope is to find someone still on a rookie deal.”

#Packers have been actively calling around the league to trade for a WR, sources tell @theScore. Randall Cobb is on IR, Christian Watson has battled a hamstring and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was activated last week. I’m told GB’s hope is to find someone still on a rookie deal. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 25, 2022

As a 2020 2nd-round pick, Claypool fits the bill, as the Packers would owe him the pro-rated portion of his 2022 salary ($1,211,512, per overthecap.com) and just $1,512,268 in 2023, so cap considerations are not much of an issue.

He has also flashed the kind of potential that would warrant parting with a premium draft pick, if you believe that the 2021-22 decline in Claypool’s performance can be attributed to Matt Canada’s offense and/or subpar quarterback play.

Keep in mind that Claypool — who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 238 pounds — caught 62 passes for 873 yards as a rookie in 2020, a year in which he scored 11 touchdowns, including a pair of rushing TDs. That included a breakout 4-touchdown game against the Philadelphia Eagles that resulted in Week 5 Player of the Week honors.

“Claypool could easily develop into a centerpiece of the Packers’ receiving corps for years to come while helping stabilize an offense still searching for an identity this year,” concludes Lombardo.

Chase Claypool in Exchange For a 2nd-Round Pick?

The question is: what kind of compensation would it take for the Steelers to part ways with a 24-year-old receiver who recently-retired cornerback Joe Haden predicted was “going to be a problem” for defensive backs around the league.

According to Schultz, two teams have told him that the Steelers are asking for a 2nd-rounder in exchange for Claypool.

Though it sounds as if even that might not be enough.

“My sense remains that Pittsburgh would prefer to keep the talented third-year WR,” concludes Schultz, who believes Claypool’s “upside is simply too high if I’m Omar Khan.”

Two teams have now told me the #Steelers want a second-round draft pick in return for Chase Claypool. My sense remains that Pittsburgh would prefer to keep the talented third-year WR. We’ll see, but his upside is simply too high if I’m Omar Khan. https://t.co/nAWADiMVAT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 28, 2022

In addition, the Steelers may not want to deprive rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett of one of his weapons, though Pickett already seems to prefer tight end Pat Freiermuth when throwing to the middle of the field.

Last but not least, even if it turns out that Claypool leaves in free agency after the 2023 season, he figures to receive a large enough contract to potentially trigger a comp pick, another reason the Steelers could be hesitant to trade him.