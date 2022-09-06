Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Blames ‘Clerical Error’ for QB Depth Chart Switcheroo

On Labor Day the Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the 2022 season, which made news because it listed Mitch Trubisky as QB1, Mason Rudolph as the backup and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett as the third-string quarterback.

In his Week 1 (Bengals) press conference early Tuesday afternoon, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that the initial depth chart was wrong. As expected, he named Trubisky the Week 1 starter; he also indicated that Pickett will be the primary backup and that Rudolph will be QB3 .

As for why the depth chart was wrong, Tomlin blamed a clerical error — more specifically, a “cut and paste” mistake, as per Christopher Carter, host of the Locked on Steelers podcast and writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“I know you were hoping for a little bit more colorful explanation, but it is what it is. That’s what happened,” he said.

Yet Tomlin spoke about the purported clerical error with a smile, so it’s possible — perhaps probable — that said mistake was intentional, intended to get a rise out of everyone. Either that or he simply changed his mind overnight.

Steelers Observers Call B.S. on ‘Clerical Error,’ ‘Cut and Paste Mistake’

To be sure, most Steelers insiders aren’t buying the idea that the first version of the depth chart had a “cut and paste misake.”

“If Pickett being listed as QB3 was simply a clerical error, why didn’t the Steelers fix it immediately and repost the depth chart? Waiting 18 hours to let everyone know it was a mistake seems like BS,” tweeted Bob Greenburg of 96.7 Sports Radio.

Regardless, the change has pretty big implications. For one, it means Rudolph will not be on the sidelines during the season-opener.

“Mike Tomlin says he does not plan on dressing three quarterbacks in Cincinnati. That means Mason Rudolph will be the inactive QB,” notes Steelers beat writer Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

Tomlin also revealed that “Pickett will take all the backup reps during practice this week,” as per Alan Saunders of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Steelers head coach cited Pickett’s “(g)rowth and development and decision making” as the reason he leapfrogged Rudolph on depth chart, according to Bob Pompeani, sports director at KDKA-TV.

As for the decision to make Mitch Trubisky the team’s starter over Pickett, Tomlin said: “Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback and our captain. We’re just really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us. … He took care of the football in-stadium. All of our quarterbacks did.”

Trubisky, 28, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of North Carolina. He signed a two-year contract with the Steelers in March 2022. The Steelers drafted Pickett No. 20 overall this year’s draft. Rudolph was a third-round pick of the Steelers in 2018, selected No. 76 overall out of Oklahoma State.

Other Notable Depth Chart Decisions

Meanwhile, Tomlin also confirmed that Kevin Dotson will be the Week 1 starter at left guard over 2021 third-round pick Kendrick Green “because he played better than KG.”

Also, Alex Highsmith is listed as the starter at one outside linebacker position, to be backed up by recently re-acquired Jamir Jones.

“Mike Tomlin says he expects Highsmith to be good to go Sunday,” reports Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Highsmith has been dealing with a rib injury that he suffered during practice on October 8.