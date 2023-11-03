Steelers Receive Bad Injury Update on LB Cole Holcomb

Through the first half of the 2023 NFL season, linebacker Cole Holcomb was proving to be one of the best free agent acquisitions this year for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the Steelers will now have to finish the season without him.

Holcomb left the Week 9 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on November 2 with a knee injury. He exited on a cart and went to the hospital.

On November 3, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Holcomb has left the hospital and will fully recover. But the bad news is he will need surgery and will miss the rest of the 2023 season.

“Steelers LB Cole Holcomb has been discharged after spending the night in the hospital as a precaution because of the serious knee injury he suffered Thursday night,” Pelissero wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Holcomb is out for the season and will need surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery. A significant loss for Pittsburgh’s defense, as Holcomb made an impact early.”

Holcomb will end the season, his first in Pittsburgh, with 54 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss and 2 quarterback hits. He also had 2 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in eight games.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Said ‘Our Thoughts and Prayers’ Are With LB Cole Holcomb

There was no update during Thursday Night Football beyond the fact that Holcomb left with a knee injury. But all signs pointed to the ailment being serious.

Shortly after leaving on a cart, Amazon Prime sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung said on the stream of the game that the Steelers had ruled out Holcomb returning.

In his postgame press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called Holcomb’s injury “serious.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him,” added Tomlin.

Holcomb suffered his injury while trying to cover Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The mismatch happened because Hopkins was lined up in the slot.

Hopkins hauled in a pass from quarterback Will Levis for a 29-yard gain. Steelers safety Keanu Neal made the tackle, but in the process of bringing down Hopkins, appeared to bump into Holcomb’s knee.

Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer Al Michaels said they didn’t show the replay more than once because of the obvious severity of the injury.

Holcomb recorded 2 total tackles and a quarterback hit before leaving.

The Steelers signed Holcomb to a three-year, $18 million contract this past offseason. He received about $4.9 million guaranteed upon signing.

Holcomb spent the first four seasons of his career with the Washington Commanders. The last time he played 16 games during a season, Holcomb recorded 142 combined tackles, including 83 solos in 2021.

How the Steelers Replace Holcomb

The 27-year-old linebacker doesn’t have the same name recognition as superstars T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward or Minkah Fitzpatrick. He’s not on the same level nationally as even edge rusher Alex Highsmith.

But Holcomb was growing into his role on Pittsburgh’s defense. As of November 3, he is tied for the team lead with 54 combined tackles. He’s also fifth on the team in defensive snaps.

Among defenders with 250 snaps this season, Pro Football Focus has Holcomb ranked as Pittsburgh’s fourth-best run defender.

Without Holcomb, the Steelers will have to rely more on fellow veteran linebackers Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts. Like Holcomb, Pittsburgh also signed both Alexander and Roberts in free agency during the offseason.

Through nine weeks, Alexander and Roberts split snaps next to Holcomb in the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense. Alexander excels in pass coverage while Roberts is better against the run.

Second-year linebacker Mark Robinson could also play more in Holcomb’s absence. He has played just 4 defensive snaps this season.