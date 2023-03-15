Steelers Sign Tackling Machine to Solve Inside Linebacker Woes: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled their last obvious gapping roster hole in NFL free agency.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on March 15 that the Steelers have signed inside linebacker Cole Holcomb to a three-year contract. The financial details have yet to be disclosed.

“Holcomb, 26, has started 48 games for Washington,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “A big addition to Pittsburgh’s defense.”

The #Steelers agreed to terms with former #Commanders LB Cole Holcomb earlier this week on a three-year deal pending physical, per source. Holcomb, 26, has started 48 games for Washington. A big addition to Pittsburgh’s defense. pic.twitter.com/iiquOESnsp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

Holcomb wasn’t expected to make much of an impact, as he was a fifth-round choice for the then Washington Redskins in the 2019 NFL draft. But he started 15 games and made 105 combined tackles, including 6 for loss as a rookie.

He’s continued to be a tackling machine the past three years. The 2021 season was his best statistical campaign when he posted 142 combined tackles in 16 games.