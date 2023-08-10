Steelers FB Connor Heyward’s 3-Word Response to Year 2 Goals

When you’re a sixth-round draft pick, declaring a thousand-yard, multiple-score season isn’t exactly something you do. No, Connor Heyward isn’t making such proclamations. The Pittsburgh Steelers fullback/tight end is keeping it simple, attainable: Play more.

College2Pro’s Bo Marchionte asked each of Pittsburgh’s second-year players their goals for 2023. While George Pickens wants “two bowls” (the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl), Heyward said, “S***, play more.”

Heyward added that he wanted to gain Mike Tomlin‘s trust in his ability and performance. As a rookie, Heyward appeared in all 17 games (zero starts), finishing with 12 receptions for 151 yards, two carries for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Though utilized sparingly during his rookie season, Heyward did have a couple of key plays. He nearly found paydirt on a critical series versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2022. A 45-yard pass from Mitch Trubisky in the 4th quarter, which he toted for 20 additional yards, set Pittsburgh up nicely in the red zone. They scored the game-winning touchdown (Chase Claypool) two plays later and won it 20-18. The catch would be the Steelers’ second-longest reception of the season.

He scored his first touchdown as a pro versus the Atlanta Falcons, in his birth city and where his famous father, Craig “Iron Head” Heyward, once played, lived and later died. It was an emotional and special moment for the Heywards and Cam was spotted crying on the sideline afterward. He shared later that he told the team in a pregame speech that they were “going to get the win for his Pops today.” And that they did, by a score of 19-16.

Connor Heyward’s Role in Steelers’ 2023 Season

Mike Tomlin preaches the importance of his players making that talks about the importance of players making significant strides from year one to two. “I’m always really consistent about what I expect from a second-year player,” he said in 2018, via Steelers Depot. “I expect a significant jump. And it’s reasonable to expect that. They’ve been through the process in totality. They understand the culture that we’ve built here, what’s expected from them, and how they potentially fit in.”

Just how Connor Heyward fits in is still being experimented with, though. Last season, he was a traditional tight end. This year, he could be Pittsburgh’s starting fullback — a role by default after Monte Pottebaum abruptly retired. Talent and versatility allow him to play a hybrid role. He’s been taking reps at fullback, running back and tight end during practice. Heck, he even threw a touchdown to tight end Pat Freiermuth in 11-on-11 drills on August 8.

Trubisky threads the needle to Connor Heyward. Another good practice from Heyward today. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/pSCmHLE92y — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 5, 2023

“I feel like I already was playing tight end, running back, fullback going into this year,” Heyward said via TribLive’s Joe Rutter. “Whatever coaches ask of me, I’m going to do. I’m comfortable with the fullback position.”

“I feel like you have to have the same mindset (with each position),” Heyward said. “You want to win and compete, but at the same time, coming from the running back position, you have to beat the guy and take some of the air out. If he’s 7 yards away, I’ve got to beat him 4 yards. Beat him over the line, get my feet set and have a good punch.”

Whatever role Connor Heyward plays this season, he’s sure to have success. After all, he’s a Heyward.