Could Former Steelers RB Make NFL Return in 2024?

Gone are the days of Le’Veon Bell donning a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform. The former 1st-Team All-Pro running back has been out of the NFL since 2021. However, he still has confidence that he could return to play and dominate on the field.

So much so that Bell took to Twitter on November 19 to share a highlight reel of his, re-asserting the notion that he can’t be stopped from running all over opposing defenses.

Is Bell All Confidence or All Seriousness in Mounting a Comeback?

Simply put, Bell responded with “still am” to a tweet from a Steelers fan labeling his 38-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns back in 2015 as “unstoppable.”

Bell gave off nonchalant braggadocio as he looked back on a stellar run that saw him utilize otherworldly talent, hip movement and footwork to make several defenders miss and exploit holes en route to the end zone.

That highlight was from eight years ago. At the time, Bell was in the midst of his prime, though he missed eight games in that 2015 season due to injury and two others due to suspension. Even so, he logged 556 yards in only six of 16 regular-season contests. There was no dispute of him being one of, if not the best back in the entire league.

After a steady 2019 season saw him play 15 games and go for 789 yards on the ground, he combined for 429 yards total in his final 19 games between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

Bell isn’t letting the last image of him on the field deter him from believing in himself and the greatness he put on display during his peak years. No news has surfaced of Bell seeking a tryout. Neither have their been rumblings of any team picking up on his willingness to make a return.

Bell Has Tossed Around the Idea of A Return Before

This is not the first time Bell has flirted with the idea of a comeback. In August, he took to Twitter and posted a workout video, declaring that he was ready for 20 carries on the spot. Though lighthearted, his most recent post of like sort could be the precursor to his actual return. It just likely won’t be with the Steelers.

Back in July, Bell apologized to Steelers nation for leaving the team after a storied holdout led to his divorce with the franchise. Bell said:

“I never apologized to the fans for really sitting out — or leaving the Steelers. I never apologized. I’m gonna say I apologize for leaving the best damn fans there is in this damn world,” Bell lamented. “I shouldn’t have left. I apologize. I should never have left. I apologize. That’s my fault. That’s on me.”

After leaving Pittsburgh, Bell failed to find his groove and maintain his elite level play. Leading up to his exit, Bell developed rifts with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. He was also involved in controversies that muddied his image with the team.

Since then, he has seemingly mended fences. Bell also came out and said that the Steelers were the only team he’d play for in hopes of retiring with them. It remains to be seen if he takes the proactive steps toward landing on an NFL roster this coming offseason or later. At the least, he’s given fans a great walk down memory lane and something to stay glued to their notifications for in the event that he does.