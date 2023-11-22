Could Steelers Take Georgia QB Carson Beck in 2024 NFL Draft?

U

niversity of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has elevated his profile over the course of the 2023 FBS season. As a result, the Pittsburgh Steelers have recently been linked to the talented prospect as a potential 1st round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Matt Baumgarner of The Athletic chronicled Beck’s impressive play in a recent profile. Baumgarner said this about where he stacks up among his contemporaries on mock boards:

“From an NFL Draft standpoint, there are two discussions about Beck: Could he be QB3 for the 2024 draft or is he an early favorite to be QB1 for 2025?” Baumgarner questioned hypothetically. Georgia and its name, image and likeness operation certainly will make any decision Beck has after the season about turning pro a difficult one. But rest assured, if he seeks NFL feedback, he’s going to get really good answers.”

Carson Beck Considered A Top QB in Upcoming Draft Class

Not only does the Athletic deem him a potential top-3 QB, but ESPN ranks him No. 5 behind Caleb Williams (USC), Drake Maye (UNC), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and JJ McCarthy (Michigan).

Beck has risen from obscurity in his junior year with the Bulldogs. After backing up 2-time champion Stetson Bennett, Beck has filled his shoes well. He has made a name for himself behind 3,320 yards and 21 touchdowns to only 5 interceptions, completing 72.9 percent of his passes.

As it stands, the Steelers have the No. 23 overall selection in the draft. Though subject to change, they’re almost a lock to be out of contention for Williams and Maye who are projected to go in the top-5. Sanders’ draft intentions are uncertain and McCarthy’s stock is slipping among experts.

Does Beck Have What it Takes to Make The Steelers’ Passing Game More Dynamic?

Despite Beck’s individual and team success, one element of his game could bring redundancy to the Steelers’ passing attack. Several scouts and analysts question Beck’s ability to get the ball down the field. He only throws for 9.5 yards per attempt. Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett has been widely criticized for his struggles to generate big plays down the field to WR George Pickens and the rest of his talented wideouts.

Pro Football Network’s A.J. Schulte believes differently though. He characterized Beck as a real solution to Pittsburgh’s passing woes, saying:

“Carson Beck has been superb over the last few weeks of the season and has all the necessary traits to be a successful NFL quarterback who will be able to actually get the most out of Pittsburgh’s wide receivers.”

Beck will be draft eligible at the end of the year. Should he forego his senior season, he’ll make for a good option for the Steelers to explore with his recent play catching the attention of many. He’d also make for a good backup with Mitch Trubisky as the only other QB on the depth chart.

Can Kenny Pickett’s Play Prevent the Steelers From Drafting His Replacement?

Pickett has had an up-and-down experience in his two years with the franchise. However, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin came out after the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada and declared that Pickett will remain under center for the rest of the season.

Anything can change from now until the time of the draft. Once atop the AFC North, the Steelers are now 6-4. They have fallen behind the division-leading Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and surging Cleveland Browns (7-3), the latter of which they lost to in their most recent matchup.

Pickett put together his worst performance of the season against Cleveland, going 15-28 for a mere 106 passing yards and a donut in the touchdowns department. Pittsburgh has been searching for ways to increase their total yardage per game. To little avail, they’ve experienced a see-saw with the receiving unit gaining steam before the running game got their juices flowing these last two weeks.

The Steelers’ remaining schedule is very favorable. They’ll face the Cincinnati Bengals twice without Joe Burrow. They’ll also see the Arizona Cardinals (2-9), New England Patriots (2-8), Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in their next five games before grinding it out against the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) and Ravens (8-3) to round out the season.

Should the Steelers fail to make the playoffs, management may look to add a quarterback, at the very least, behind Pickett with the potential to overtake him in the lineup.