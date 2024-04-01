Steelers Poor Pass Blocker Earns Performance-Based Bonus

Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. of the Pittsburgh Steelers left a lot to be desired in his 2023 play, particularly in pass protection. But he played well enough to earn about a three-quarters of a million dollar bonus.

The NFL announced on April 1 that Moore received a $740,000 bonus in the league’s performance-based pay distributions. That ranked him 23rd among all players who received a bonus in the program.

The program creates a fund to use as a supplemental form of payment to players based upon comparison of playing time to salary.

“Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down,” the NFL wrote in a press release. “In general, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pool.”

Offensive linemen generally benefit the most from the program. Moore was one of 11 offensive linemen who were among the top 25 in performance-based pay distributions for the 2023 season.

According to the Pro Football Focus player grades, Moore performed the worst in pass blocking among offensive tackles who played at least 50% of his team’s offensive snaps in 2023. In true pass blocking sets, Moore posted a 33.2 PFF grade out of 100.