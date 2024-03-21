Steelers Called on to Target 5-Time All-Pro to Push Dan Moore at LT

A lot of NFL mock draft experts have predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers to add an offensive tackle in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. But ESPN’s Bill Barnwell argued the Steelers could consider another avenue for a left tackle upgrade — sign veteran David Bakhtiari to compete with incumbent Dan Moore Jr.

On March 20, Barnwell called the Steelers the best free agency fit for Bakhtiari.

“In terms of starting left tackle opportunities, the Steelers seem like the obvious fit,” Barnwell wrote. “Broderick Jones, a first-rounder in 2023, might not yet be seasoned enough to move to the left side, and while Dan Moore has improved at left tackle, the Steelers could stand to give him some competition.

“Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are going to need all the help they can get, and taking a shot on a potential franchise left tackle on a one-year deal with incentives is the sort of swing Pittsburgh should take given what it’s saving on spending at quarterback.”

Bakhtiari has started 131 games in his NFL career. He has made one of the All-Pro teams five times, each year from 2016-20. Bakhtiari has also earned three Pro Bowl nominations during his career.

In 2018 and 2020, he was first-team All-Pro for the Green Bay Packers, where he has spent his entire career.