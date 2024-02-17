Former Pro Bowler Named Bargain Option for Steelers to Pursue

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot they need to do this offseason to improve their roster.

Their offensive line has issues. They need a second cornerback. Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation has been the source of much intrigue already this offseason.

They also need to get better at inside linebacker.

There is also one other big issue for the Steelers. They aren’t expected to have a ton of cap space.

Luckily, it seems there’s an option out there who could help fix their linebacker problem without breaking the bank.

On a list of bargain free agents that teams with salary cap issues should pursue, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport named Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman as an option for the Steelers.

Perryman’s Fit With the Steelers

Perryman is on the wrong side of 30, but he proved last season that he can still contribute for a competitive squad.

2023 was Perryman’s first season in Houston after a couple of years in Vegas that saw him earn a spot in the Pro Bowl.

In that first season with the Texans, Perryman was a solid piece for a defense that allowed the second-least yards per carry in the NFL.

Perryman made 76 tackles for that defense, including 6 for a loss.

Meanwhile, the Steelers struggled against the run in 2023. They allowed the 10th-most yards per carry in the league this past season.

A lot of those struggles were caused by issues at linebacker.

The Steelers didn’t head into the year with great options at inside linebacker and really lacked depth once they started to get hit by injuries.

Elandon Roberts played well for Pittsburgh in 2023, but the team needs to improve their options to line up alongside him.

With limited cap space, it’s a position that could get neglected this offseason as the team tries to address issue at more valuable positions.

However, somebody like Perryman who is coming off of a season where he made $2.6 million could be the perfect solution.

This year’s draft class is shallow at linebacker, which will make it tough for the Steelers to find a solution there.

A proven veteran on a cheap deal just might be what the Steelers need this offseason. Then they can work on a long-term solution in a year.

Other Cheap Free Agents Mentioned

Perryman wasn’t the only name on the list of cheap free agents for the Steelers to pursue.

There was also a name that Steelers have become very familiar with recently.

Davenport also named Ryan Tannehill as an option for the Steelers. He has become a popular pick to be the team’s backup in 2024 and was even recently predicted to end up starting in Pittsburgh.

The last name on the list for the Steelers was cornerback Dane Jackson.

Jackson was relegated to a backup role in 2023, but started 14 games for the Bills in 2022.

Jackson is the youngest player that was named as an option for the Steelers and could be a decent choice for the Steelers if they can’t get a big name and don’t think they’ll get somebody who can start immediately in the draft.

With limited cap space and a handful of positions that need to be addressed, the Steelers will need to find themselves some cheaper free agents this offseason that can step up during the 2024 season.