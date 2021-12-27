3-Time Pro Bowl QB Would Be ‘Great Fit’ for Steelers, Says NFL Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers could make a run for a veteran quarterback in the offseason — it’s just not the one you’re hearing about.

As it looks more and more likely that the Steelers move on from Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback for the first time in 18 years, Pittsburgh will have to find a new franchise quarterback to take over the reins. While it’s likely the Steelers use their first-round draft pick — likely in the middle of the round — to select their future franchise quarterback, the team isn’t likely to head into rebuilding mode for the 2022 season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is locked up for the long term and considering he’s never had a losing season during his 14-plus seasons in Pittsburgh, don’t expect the Steelers to go into 2022 thinking of a rebuild.

According to one anonymous coach who spoke to Mike Sando of The Athletic, three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr would be a “great fit” for the Steelers.

“That would be a great fit for Pittsburgh,” an offensive coach said. “They are almost winning the division with what they have now, and they are missing out at the quarterback position because they are so limited based on not being able to make the tougher throws.”

Carr Would Be Upgrade Over Roethlisberger

Despite a head-coaching change in the middle of the season and an underwhelming offensive supporting cast (18th in points scored) and defensive unit (26th in points allowed), Carr has the Las Vegas Raiders in position for a playoff berth at 8-7. The eighth-year quarterback ranks ninth in passing grade (79.3 passing grade) among all starting quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Carr would be a major upgrade over Roethlisberger, who ranks near the bottom of the league in most passing statistics. According to PFF, Roethlisberger’s 58.7 passing grade ranks 33rd in passing grade among those with at least 100 passing attempts (58.7 passing grade), 24th in deep-pass attempts (20-plus yards) and 30th when passing under pressure.

Why Raiders Could Move on From Carr

If the Raiders fail to make the postseason for the seventh time in Carr’s eight seasons with the franchise, they could opt to move him. Carr has one year left on his deal at just under $20 million and Las Vegas could be in rebuilding mode, or start anew with another franchise quarterback.

“The Raiders could have a new coach and general manager,” says Sando. “Carr is probably better than most quarterbacks Las Vegas could replace him with, but if new leadership wanted a fresh start, which is plausible, moving Carr would be easy from a contract and salary-cap standpoint. He has only one more season left on his deal, with a $19.8 million base salary.

In this scenario, Carr could come on the cheap — possibly a second-round draft selection. With the Steelers possessing the youngest offensive unit in the league with rising players in Najee Harris, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh can ill-afford to waste prime years of their talented supporting cast by rebuilding.

Acquiring Carr enables the Steelers to remain a contender in 2022.