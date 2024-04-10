Browns’ Deshaun Watson Gets Honest on Steelers ‘Very Limited’ Defense

It may have been an innocent answer, but Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson appeared to give the Pittsburgh Steelers valuable information on the latest episode of his podcast. Some fans may even call the information bulletin board material.

On the April 5 episode of QB Unplugged, Watson explained how the Browns have utilized an extra offensive lineman in the past to keep the Steelers in their base defense. Watson said the Browns used this strategy at the beginning of the fourth quarter in Week 2 to complete an 18-yard pass on third down.

Watson completed another pass for 23 yards against the Steelers base defense two plays later.

“The biggest thing is get the defense in what we want to get the defense in, and that’s a base defense, especially a team like Pittsburgh,” Watson revealed. “When they’re in base defense, they don’t play too many coverages. It’s very limited on what they’re doing. They kind of very schemed to how they play.

“So once we had this situation, alright cool, we got them exactly how we want it, and then you just run the play and react.”

The Browns didn’t score on the drive Watson reference, but they gained 54 yards before tight end David Njoku lost a fumble. Of those 54 yards, 41 of them came against Pittsburgh’s base defense.