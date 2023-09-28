Steelers’ Teryl Austin Pulls Back Curtain on Plan for Newest Secondary Member

High expectations certainly come when a team adds a former All-Pro player. The Pittsburgh Steelers signing cornerback Desmond King wasn’t any different.

But King, a first-team All-Pro cornerback from 2018, hasn’t played a defensive snap yet for the Steelers. While he made his team debut during Week 3, he lined up for only 7 snaps on special teams.

However, that doesn’t mean King won’t still make a significant impact for the Steelers in 2023.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin shared with the media on September 28 why King hasn’t play much this year. Austin also explained his plan for King.

“I think Des [King] is working,” Austin said, via Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders. “When you come from another system, there’s certain things and details that you have to get used to that may be different from where you came from. That’s really the biggest thing with him.

“I think he’s smart. I think he’s tough. He had a hat last week, so we’re hopefully accelerating him, keeping him going, and at some point, we’ll see him on the field.”

The Steelers used King as a kick returner during Week 3. King didn’t get an opportunity to return a kick, though, as all of his chances went for touchbacks.

The Role Desmond King Could Fill on Steelers Defense

There was initial excitement around the Steelers signing King because he was an obvious upgrade at slot cornerback. Pittsburgh’s other option for that role was Chandon Sullivan, who the Steelers also signed this offseason.

Last year, the Pro Football Focus player grades rated Sullivan 63rd out of 72 cornerbacks who played at least 50% of their team’s defensive snaps in 2022.

Meanwhile, King was ranked at No. 16 on the same list.

That below average play has continued for Sullivan, according to PFF. The PFF player grades have Sullivan rated the second-worst Steelers defender after three weeks.

While King hasn’t played at all on defense, Sullivan has lined up for 78 defensive snaps. According to PFF, 68 of them have been in the slot.

In addition to his poor PFF grade, Sullivan has 4 combined tackles and 1 pass defense this season.

Once King is ready with Pittsburgh’s defensive scheme, one would assume the slot cornerback role will become his. Sullivan likely hasn’t done enough to keep the job.

Will King Be Active Again in Week 4?

The question going forward, though, is whether King will be active again before he’s ready to play significant snaps on defense.

The Steelers dressed King in Week 3 basically out of necessity. Kick off returners Anthony McFarland and Gunner Olszewski were both out against the Las Vegas Raiders because of injuries.

But ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported on September 28 that Olszewski cleared the concussion protocol. That means he could return to game action on October 1 against the Houston Texans.

Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski has cleared concussion protocol — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 28, 2023

If he does, that could result in King being a healthy scratch as he was during the first two weeks.

In addition to Olszewski, the opponent could be a factor to whether or not King plays this week. King played for the Texans from 2021-22, recording 182 combined tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions and 14 pass defenses.

The Texans surprisingly released King during the team’s final roster cuts on August 29.

If the Steelers want a player who will likely be very motivated to make big plays against the Texans, they will find King a roster spot in Week 4.