Steelers Land Former 2nd Round CB for WR Diontae Johnson in Rare Trade

Another Pittsburgh Steelers offseason rumor have come to fruition. The Steelers have moved on from wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on March 12 that the Steelers agreed to trade Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson. The teams also agreed to exchange 2024 Day 3 draft selections.

With Johnson entering the final year of his contract, trade rumors began to circulate this offseason around the 27-year-old receiver. The Steelers had until March 16 to deal Johnson before having to pay him a $3 million roster bonus.

In five seasons with the Steelers, Johnson posted 391 receptions, 4,363 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.

With the trade speculation around Johnson, pundits questioned what kind of draft pick the veteran receive could be worth. But for Johnson, the Steelers pulled off a rare swap in which they landed a defensive starter.

In Jackson, the Steelers are receiving a cornerback who the Panthers drafted at No. 55 overall during the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He has 76 games of starting experience.

Over 80 contests overall, Jackson has recorded 303 combined tackles, including 15 tackles for loss, 46 pass defenses and 14 interceptions.

The Steelers also received the No. 178 overall pick in the sixth round while sending Carolina the No. 240 selection in the seventh round.