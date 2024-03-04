Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Appears to Clap Back at Trade Rumblings

According to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson this offseason.

Johnson, though, seemed unfazed by Pauline’s report, which surfaced on March 3. The wideout appeared to respond to the trade rumor on social media hours after the report.

“People just be talkin,” Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter) along with a yawning emoji.

In the next 10 minutes, Johnson posted two more tweets. While the first one was more cryptic, the second one appeared to again address the trade rumor.

“It is what it is,” Johnson wrote with a shoulder shrug emoji.

Pauline reported on March 3 that the Steelers aren’t against moving on from Johnson through a trade this offseason.

“While it’s not fair to say Johnson is on the trading block, several people tell me the Steelers are open to moving the receiver if they receive fair compensation,” wrote Pauline.