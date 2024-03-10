Steelers Send $36.7 Million Star to NFC Rival in Proposed Trade

Trade rumors surrounding Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson have began to heat up. So much so that NFL writers have begun to suggest potential trade destinations this offseason for Johnson.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport touted the Dallas Cowboys as a potential landing spot for Johnson.

“Getting Johnson’s $15.8 million cap hit to fit on Dallas’ books given their annual cap issues would take a little doing, but extending the 27-year-old would solve that issue,” wrote Davenport.

“With Dallas being awarded a pair of compensatory draft picks this week, the Cowboys have more draft capital with which to play Let’s Make a Deal. And if Jones is truly serious about going ‘all-in,’ the team might just meet the reported asking price of a Day 2 pick to obtain Johnson.” Davenport proposed the Cowboys send 2024 third and seventh-round choices to the Steelers for the 27-year-old receiver. In addition to the Cowboys, though, Davenport also presented proposals where the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals traded for Johnson. A 2021 Pro Bowler, Johnson missed four games because of a hamstring injury during the 2023 season. But in 13 contests, he still had 51 receptions, 717 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns. Steelers ‘Open to Listening’ to NFL Trade Offers for WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson trade rumblings first surfaced from TribLive.com’s Mark Madden when he said on the February 19 episode of Breakfast with Benz podcast that the Steelers could move on from the veteran receiver this offseason.

The possibility reached nationwide media when Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reported on March 3 that although Johnson wasn’t on the trade block, the Steelers were willing to move the wideout for “fair compensation.”

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini added fuel to that report on March 9.

“The Steelers are open to listening to trade offers on WR Diontae Johnson,” Russini wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “There is interest from teams around the league as GMs are getting set for free agency.”

The Cowboys could be one of those teams. While wideout CeeDee Lamb ranked second in the NFL with 1,749 receiving yards, Dallas didn’t have another receiver with more than 660 yards. Davenport also suggested the Cowboys could release wideout Michael Gallup to save cap space.

Johnson has become a trade candidate within the last month because the 2024 season is the last year on his current contract. At the NFL combine, Steelers general manager Omar Khan declined to discuss whether they have engaged Johnson in contract negotiations.

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly suggested in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show on March 4 that Johnson may not be interested in returning to the Steelers.

For what it’s worth, on social media on March 3, Johnson essentially labeled his trade rumors just people talking.

Steelers Decision on Johnson Coming Soon?

One could argue that the Steelers are proactively shopping Johnson. In the effort to get the best trade value in return, the team is presenting the idea that they don’t have to deal the veteran receiver.

However, there could be a deadline on a deal happening.

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti tweeted on March 9 that Johnson is due a $3 million bonus on March 16. If traded, Johnson’s new team will pay that bonus.

That is, unless the deal happens after that date. In an effort to avoid paying that $3 million bonus, the Steelers will have to trade Johnson before March 16.

Therefore, it appears highly likely that if the Steelers are going to trade Johnson, it will happen during the first business week of free agency. Should a trade not occur, then the likelihood that Johnson returns to Pittsburgh in 2024 increases.