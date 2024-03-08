Proposed Trade Sees Steelers Ship Offensive Star to AFC Foe

The Pittsburgh Steelers could trade wide receiver Diontae Johnson during the 2024 offseason if the offer is right according to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline. The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher suggested the Buffalo Bills as a team who could make that right offer.

Mosher proposed the Steelers trading Johnson to the Bills for a third or fourth-round pick.

“One receiver who could be available is Diontae Johnson, who is in the final year of his deal in Pittsburgh,” Mosher wrote on March 7. “It’s unlikely the Pittsburgh Steelers will give him another extension, especially with George Pickens eligible for a deal in 2025.

“Johnson is one of the NFL’s best separators and would make a lot of sense with Josh Allen.”

When Pauline appeared on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, though, he was adamant that the trade compensation for Johnson would have to be a Day 2 selection. That way, the Steelers would receive at least what they would with a potential compensatory pick if Johnson left in free agency next year.

“I think they would move him for a third-round pick. I don’t think that they would take a day three selection to move him,” said Pauline on March 4.

Johnson has posted 391 receptions, 4,363 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in five seasons with the Steelers. Last season, he recorded 51 catches, 717 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in 13 contests.

Johnson missed four games because of a hamstring injury.

On a per game basis, Johnson was on track to reach 900-plus yards during 2023 for the third time in his career had he been healthy the entire season.

Could the Steelers Trade WR Diontae Johnson?

Pauline framed the Steelers potentially trading Johnson from the team’s perspective.

The Steelers could casual shop Johnson only for fair price as a proactive measure. If their demands aren’t met, then Johnson could return to finish the last year of his contract this fall.

However, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly presented Johnson’s potential side while appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show on March 4.

“Put it this way, it might be the Steelers are looking to see who’s interested because, potentially, Diontae Johnson might not want to be here, either,” Kaboly said, via Steelers Depot’s Joe Clark. “If you look at it, he’s in the final year of his deal. He’s probably not gonna get extended. He wants to make another big-money contract.

“And if he stays here as a lame-duck guy with a quarterback situation that’s kind of iffy, you’re not gonna make yourself any money right here.”

Steelers Now’s Chris Ward wrote that the Steelers showed wide receivers a lot of interest at the NFL combine. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport even called Pittsburgh a potential trade up team for wide receiver Rome Odunze, who is set to be one of the top wideout prospects in the 2024 class.

Obviously, that did nothing to stop the rumor that Johnson and the Steelers are headed for a divorcee this offseason.

Johnson Responds to NFL Trade Rumors

If Johnson doesn’t want to return to Pittsburgh, he didn’t show it on social media.

Hours after Pauline’s trade report surfaced on March 3, Johnson appeared to indirectly address the rumor on X (formerly Twitter).

“People just be talkin,” wrote Johnson with a yawning emoji.

A day after the trade rumor first appeared, Johnson quote tweeted a tweet from fellow wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

“Boys make these accounts and play GM,” wrote Ridley.

On March 8, Johnson retweeted the Steelers tweet that wished former Pittsburgh wide receiver Hines Ward a happy birthday.

Anything on social media should be taken with a grain of salt. But at least publicly, there’s nothing to strongly suggest Johnson doesn’t want to return to the Steelers in 2024.