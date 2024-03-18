Steelers Restructure Contract of Newly Acquired Starter: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers received criticism for acquiring cornerback Donte Jackson because of his cap hit. But the Steelers have fixed that issue.

Over the Cap reported on March 18 that the Steelers and Jackson agreed to a new 1-year deal with $4.75 million guaranteed.

That means, according to Over the Cap, Jackson will have a $6 million cap hit in 2024. His original cap hit for the upcoming season was $10.52 million.

The Steelers acquired Jackson from the Carolina Panthers in a trade for wide receiver Diontae Johnson on March 12. The teams also agreed to exchange late Day 3 selections.

Pittsburgh received the No. 178 overall pick while Carolina got the No. 240 selection.