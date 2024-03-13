‘Door May Still Be Open’ for Steelers to Bring Back Former All-Pro

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released some very notable names over the course of this year’s offseason.

Their first set of cuts saw them let go of former number two overall pick Mitch Trubisky.

Later on they moved on from former Pro Bowler Allen Robinson.

That same day, they cut former All-Pro Patrick Peterson after his first season with the team.

While most of the players they cut have likely played their last snap with the team, it seems there is a chance one of them could still be brought back.

During an appearance on the “SteelerNation” podcast, Peterson revealed that the door may still be open for him to return to the Steelers.

“It was a shocking phone call, just coming off a break, but then I had an opportunity to talk to Coach [Mike] Tomlin, we had some great dialogue and an opportunity to really talk. Because like I said, I was just getting off a cruise, so I didn’t have time to talk to him and see what came into the decision. Then later on, I had an opportunity, me and Coach Tomlin to get on the phone and talk about some things and the door may still be open.”

Peterson’s Disappointing 2023

When the Steelers signed Peterson to a two-year, $14 million contract last offseason, there was hope that he could help the team fix their corner issues.

He had put together a solid 2022 season with the Vikings, making it seem like he still had plenty left in the tank even as he headed into his age 33 season.

Peterson definitely still had something left, but he also showed signs that his age was catching up with him.

He struggled a bit in coverage, allowing 13 yards per completion when targeted.

However, he did find some success when moved around the defense.

His struggles in coverage led the team to cut him for cap space despite not having a replacement available on the roster.

The Steelers’ Corner Situation

Heading into the 2024 offseason, cornerback was seen as a major area of need for the Steelers.

Peterson had struggled to cover on the outside in his first season with the team, leaving Pittsburgh to seek out somebody else that could play as the second corner alongside Joey Porter Jr.

With Peterson now off the roster, the team didn’t really even have other options.

That has changed a bit now.

In the blockbuster deal that sent Diontae Johnson to the Panthers, the Steelers got Donte Jackson as part of their return.

Jackson doesn’t seem to be the answer as the team’s second corner, but he should at least give them some depth at the position.

That could leave the team still looking to add another starting outside corner this offseason.

The team also still doesn’t have a slot corner.

Pittsburgh might be interested in bringing Peterson back to take that spot.

He had more success in the slot than he did on the outside.

The Steelers’ corner situation is still a work in progress despite even after a couple of notable moves at the position and it looks like that means Peterson could still end up with a spot on the team in 2024.