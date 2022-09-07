Ex-Steelers Playmaker Announces Retirement After 12 Seasons

A notable former Pittsburgh Steeler is calling it a career.

As announced by Emmanuel Sanders himself, the 35-year-old is retiring after 12 seasons. The veteran free agent announced the move via social media, retiring as a member of the Denver Broncos, where he won a Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2015 season.

“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.”@ESanders_10 announces his retirement as a Bronco: pic.twitter.com/q1QTmy673s — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 7, 2022

The dependable receiver explained why he’s calling it a career just prior to the start of the 2022 season, when teams could sign him if an injury occurs to one of their key weapons.

“For me, I feel like it’s the right time for me,” Sanders told DenverBroncos.com. “Twelve years. I’m walking away from the game healthy. I’ve had a great career. I played in a lot of great games. Three Super Bowls. Pro Bowls. I played for some great organizations. And so I just feel like it’s my time. Twelve is good for me. Now I can go and run routes with my son and play basketball with my son, hang out with my kids and enjoy my life.”

Sanders Served as Steelers’ Returner During Super Bowl Season

Sanders began his career as a member of the Steelers back in 2010. The third-round draft selection served as the team’s primary kick returner during his rookie season, helping lead Pittsburgh to a Super Bowl appearance. Sanders finished his rookie campaign with 29 returns for 688 yards (23.7 yards per return) while chiming in as a slot receiver behind starters Mike Wallace and Hines Ward, contributing 28 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns.

After spending four seasons with the Steelers, Sanders signed with the Broncos and emerged as a go-to Pro Bowl receiver. In 2014, Sanders posted 101 catches for 1,404 yards and nine touchdowns, clinching the first of two Pro Bowl berths. He ranked fifth in the league in receptions and receiving yards that season.

During the Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers, Sanders led all receivers with six receptions for 83 yards. The shifty receiver would come back the following season and clinch a second Pro Bowl berth with 79 receptions for 1,032 yards and five touchdowns.

Across 12 seasons, Sanders posted receiving totals of 704 receptions for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns in 172 games and 122 starts. Outside of his more notable tenures with the Steelers and Broncos, Sanders played with the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints in recent years.

Sanders: My Will Was as Big as Ever

The 5-foot-11 receiver wants people to remember his heart and determination more than his achievements.

“I hope that when people go back and watch the film that they see a guy that’s 170-pound, 5-11 receiver out there going against these big guys — but his heart is as big as ever, his will was as big as ever, and he was always ready to make the play and do whatever it took to win the game because he loved the game of football, and he loved to put on in arenas,” said Sanders.

Sanders ends his career with a Super Bowl ring, three Super Bowl appearances, two Pro Bowl berths and 15 playoff game appearances. He made the playoffs in seven of his 12 seasons in the league.