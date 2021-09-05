Steelers Nation ‘Heartbroken’ by the Death of Tunch Ilkin

On Saturday morning former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle and radio analyst Tunch Ilkin died at the age of 63 after a battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). According to Tom Reed of DKPittsburgh Sports, Ilkin had been hospitalized on Aug. 24 with pneumonia, which is a leading cause of death in those afflicted with ALS.

In the wake of the news, Steelers president Art Rooney II issued a statement that reflected the feelings of former teammates, current players, fans and media alike, all of whom were touched by Ilkin and his work.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Tunch Ilkin,” began Rooney, who went on to highlight Ilkin’s passion for the game of football and his impact on the organization as a player. Yet he arguably made an even greater contribution to the Steelers and the Pittsburgh community after his playing days ended and he joined the Steelers radio team, where his voice reached millions of listeners.

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Tunch Ilkin: pic.twitter.com/fdjFz9rI23 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 4, 2021

Bill Hillgrove Remembers Ilkin as ‘an Overachiever as a Human Being’

“His desire to always help others made everyone appreciate him,” added Rooney in his statement, a sentiment echoed by Steelers play-by-play announcer Bill Hillgrove, who was Ilkin’s partner in the team’s radio booth for more than two decades.

He was “an overachiever as a human being. He reached out to people. He was fair. He was friendly. He cared about others,” Hillgrove told KDKA-TV on Saturday, adding that “it was two decades of pure joy being around the man.”

Another colleague in media, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, added further context by writing, “… Tunch was the epitome of a Great Human. You will not find a person who has a negative thing to say about him and that says all you need to know….”

Loved going up to Tunch Ilkin to ask him about random Steelers camp offensive linemen. He would always break it down for me. Tunch was the epitome of a Great Human. You will not find a person who has a negative thing to say about him and that says all you need to know RIP Tunch — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) September 4, 2021

Another longtime veteran of Pittsburgh sports media, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, expressed similar feelings.

Tunch Ilkin, who touched everyone, especially those who worked closely w him, has passed away. Not sure I ever met a better human being. ❤️ — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 4, 2021

Mike Tomlin: Tunch Ilkin ‘Impacted Everyone he Came in Contact With’

Countless NFL players and coaches weighed in about Ilkin too, beginning with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who called Ilkin an “incredible man” and “someone who impacted everyone he came in contact with, myself included….”

Today we lost an incredible man with the passing of Tunch Ilkin. Tunch was special, someone who impacted everyone he came in contact with, myself included. He loved his family, lived his faith, and serving others was his passion. My prayers go out to his family. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) September 4, 2021

Not surprisingly, Ilkin was especially well-regarded by the offensive and defensive linemen he encountered and mentored, many of whom shared their thoughts on social media on Saturday, including Steelers guard/center B.J. Finney …

A great man and a great mentor to so many of us. He would always take a moment and talk to me about my family and how everybody was doing. His lasting impression on me will always be the man of Faith that he is. Any time I wanted to talk, he was there. Rest easy Tunch! pic.twitter.com/1zTZ4hFrFF — BJ Finney (@catcenter66) September 4, 2021

… as well as former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke:

I am terribly saddened by the news of Tunch Ilkin’s passing. He was a man I looked up to in so many ways. My love and condolences to the Ilkin family. Rest In peace in the presence of the prince of peace, Jesus Christ! Godspeed brother. #steelersbrother — Chris Hoke (@hokiebro76) September 4, 2021

Finally, it seems apropos to close with this, from Teresa Varley, who writes for Steelers.com and has long served as the assistant editor of Steelers Digest.

Today has been tough, losing Tunch Ilkin, one of the best humans ever. One thing I will always hold on to is seeing him at camp this summer. The last thing I said to him was, 'I love, Tunch,' and he grabbed my hand and said, 'I love you always, hun.' I will miss you.#RIPTunch — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) September 4, 2021

Ilkin was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon, who died of breast cancer in 2012. He is survived by his second wife, Karen, as well as three children.

