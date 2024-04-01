Former Steelers DB Patrick Peterson Wants Notice Before Playing Safety Again

Free agent defensive back Patrick Peterson wants a heads up from teams interested in using him as an emergency safety.

The veteran cornerback, who played with the Steelers in 2023, saw some time at safety as the team struggled with injuries in the secondary.

Peterson told the NFL on Fox Podcast he’s hoping to play a 14th season in the league, but would only play safety again with advanced notice.

“I don’t want to start at safety, because that’s a different animal back there,” he said. “It’s a different view back there. If that is the case, I would need to be warned going into the season to get my body and my mental prepared because, like I said, it’s different being at the safety from the cornerback position having those open field tackles. As corners, we’re used to knifing in and slicing guys down.”

Peterson expressed similar concerns about open field tackling in December 2023 as the Steelers began utilizing him at corner. He also told team reporter Dale Lolley he felt comfortable in the position and enjoyed seeing the game from a different perspective.

Peterson Playing the Waiting Game in Free Agency

Peterson told NFL on Fox he’s had contact with a few teams in free agency, but those talks haven’t been serious.

He believes there could be more movement following the draft.

“We’ll see what happens in the next couple of months. I’m definitely willing to play a 14th season in the NFL, if God’s willing. We’ll see what’s in the plans here for the next couple of months. I’m working out, doing everything that I need to do to make sure that I am ready whenever that phone does ring.”

The Steelers released Peterson on March 8 following his only season in Pittsburgh.

The 33-year-old started 16 games for the Steelers in 2023 and finished the year with 2 interceptions and 42 tackles.

In an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on March 14, Peterson expressed interest in playing with the Steelers in 2024.

During league meetings on March 25, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the door is still open for Peterson to return to Pittsburgh.

“We’re open to it, as well, but there’s so much business in front of us,” Tomlin said, via the team’s YouTube page. “We just felt like it was appropriate to be transparent with him, give him an opportunity to assess what’s out there in totality. If the two sides come back together, great.”

Peterson: ‘The Sky’s Gonna be the Limit” for Joey Porter Jr.

Along with discussing his own playing future, Peterson indicated the future is bright for another Steelers DB.

On the NFL on Fox Podcast, Peterson drew comparisons between himself as a young player and Joey Porter Jr.

“Young, hungry, that loves the game and that embraces every challenge that comes his way,” Peterson said. “To be in the room with him each and every day, I had an opportunity to watch him grow. I had an opportunity to watch his confidence grow week in and week out. To see a young fella’s confidence grow at the rate that his was growing, you just know the sky’s gonna be the limit for him.”

The Steelers selected Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick in 2023.

The young cornerback took on more responsibility as the season progressed, eventually embracing matchups with the opposing team’s biggest targets.

Porter Jr. finished the season with one interception and 43 tackles. He was a finalist for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.