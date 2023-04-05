Steelers Add Mike Mularkey Disciple to Offensive Coaching Staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their offensive coaching staff.

The Steelers announced on April 5 that the team is hiring former quarterback Glenn Thomas as an offensive assistant. Thomas played quarterback at Texas Tech and possesses more than 20 years of coaching experience.

We have named Glenn Thomas as our offensive assistant coach. 📝: https://t.co/cFhm8fl6By pic.twitter.com/w5V53qCPAM — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 5, 2023

Thomas served as an offensive assistant under former Steelers offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey on the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff from 2008-11. He remained on the Atlanta staff as the quarterbacks coach from 2012-14.

All of Thomas’ other coaching experience has come at the college level.

Thomas hiring comes during an offseason where the Steelers did not make a change at offensive coordinator. Matt Canada will finish his contract, remaining in that role for at least the 2023 season.

Thomas never played college football, but he began his coaching career while still a student at Texas Tech. After three years as a student assistant, Thomas took on a more official role as a graduate assistant at Midwestern State.

He held various roles at Midwestern State from 2001-07 before joining the Falcons. But in seven seasons at the then Division II program, Thomas rose to offensive coordinator by his fifth year.

Then in Atlanta, Thomas worked under Mularkey for four seasons as an assistant. He became the quarterbacks coach in 2012 when Dirk Koetter became Atlanta’s offensive coordinator.

The Athletic’s Doug Haller reported in February 2022 about the intricate role Thomas played in helping Koetter learn Mularkey’s offense to keep the playbook mostly intact for young quarterback Matt Ryan.

After the 2014 seasons, the Falcons staff was not retained when the team hired Dan Quinn to replace Mike Smith. Thomas then returned to college as a quarterbacks coach for Temple.

The role with the Steelers is Thomas’ second NFL opportunity. Over the last eight years, he’s served in various offensive coaching roles at Temple, Baylor, UNLV and Arizona State. Most recently, Thomas was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Arizona State for one season.