‘Don’t Sleep’ on New First-Round Possibility for Steelers

For much of the offseason, pundits have billed Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier as likely draft targets at center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But SI.com’s All Steelers’ Noah Strackbein threw a third name on the list of center possibilities for Pittsburgh — Duke’s Graham Barton.

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith attended Barton’s pro day on March 28. Strackbein argued that his pro day performance appeared to lock Barton into being a first-round pick.

“Don’t sleep on the possibility of Barton being the team’s first round pick,” wrote Strackbein. “And if he’s there at No. 20, no matter who else is on the board, he could be their selection.”

Barton posted impressive marks with a 4.94 40-yard dash time and a 4.54 20-yard shuttle time at his pro day.

He started 39 games during his college career. Barton made the All-American team and first-team All-ACC each twice in college.

At Duke, he mostly played left tackle, but Barton is expected to switch to center in the NFL. He played center for Duke during his freshman season in 2020.

“Reviewing Barton’s tape is a pleasurable experience in offensive line evaluation, as his tenacity and know-how are on full display throughout,” wrote NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Though he played at a high level at left tackle, center will likely be his NFL home.

“Barton’s technique, toughness and athleticism are exactly what teams will be looking for from an early starter with Pro Bowl potential.”