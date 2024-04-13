Former Steelers WR Hines Ward Finds New Coaching Gig: Report

After two and a half years away, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward is returning to the college ranks as a wide receivers coach.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on April 13 that Arizona State has hired Ward as their next wide receivers coach.

“The deal is expected to be finalized in the near future, sources said, bringing the Super Bowl XL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion to the Arizona State coaching staff,” wrote Thamel.

Ward will be returning to the college sideline for the first time since 2021. To begin that season, he served as special assistant to head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Midway through that season, Florida Atlantic promoted Ward to wide receivers coach.

Ward played for the Steelers from 1998-2011. He made second-team All-Pro three consecutive seasons from 2002-04. Ward also won Super Bowl MVP in February 2006.

Since his playing career, Ward has coached in the NFL and XFL in addition to his tenure at Florida Atlantic.

Arizona State Hires Hines Ward as WR Coach: Report

With the Sun Devils, Ward will replace Ra’Shaad Samples as wide receivers coach. Samples left Arizona State this offseason to become an assistant head coach and running backs coach at Oregon.

Ward’s first coaching gig was with the Steelers as an offensive intern in 2017. Two years later, he served as a full-time offensive assistant with the New York Jets.

Although they were eliminated from playoff contention, Ward helped the Jets defeat the Steelers in Week 16 of the 2019 season. The New York victory assisted in keeping the Steelers from earning a playoff berth.

Following his stint at Florida Atlantic, Ward became head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL. He led the team to a 3-7 record during the 2023 season.

He resigned from the position on December 28.

Ward’s coaching career has yet to take off, but he should demand a lot of respect from Arizona State receivers because of his playing career. Ward finished in NFL playing days with 1,000 catches, 12,083 receiving yards and 85 touchdowns. He’s first in Steelers history in all three categories.

Ward is one of only 14 players with at least 1,000 receptions in an NFL career. On the all-time receiving lists, he is also tied for 19th in touchdowns and 28th in yards.

Will Hines Ward Eventually Return to the NFL as an Assistant Coach?

Ward will join the Arizona State coaching staff after an offseason where he was rumored to be a candidate for the Steelers wide receivers coach opening.

After two seasons, the Steelers parted ways with former wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson on February 5. But the Steelers hired Zach Azzanni as their next wide receivers coach just three days later.

It’s not clear if Ward was considered for the opening. But more than likely, he was just a popular choice among fans because of his playing career success.

Ward was one of the top wide receivers in the NFL from 2001-04 when he made four straight Pro Bowls. He recorded 1,000-yard seasons in each of those years and then again in 2008 and 2009.

He had a career-best 112 catches, 1,329 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2002. Ward caught 5 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in his Super Bowl MVP performance in 2006.

If Ward has success with the Arizona State wide receivers, an opportunity to coach in the NFL again could very well surface in the coming years.