Steelers Host 1295 Yard Wide Receiver for Pre-Draft Visit

With less than a month until this year’s NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers still haven’t addressed their major need for a WR2.

As they look to figure out who will take over that role in 2024, the team has been active looking at options at the position.

That includes showing some interest in a variety of draft prospects at the position.

That includes Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley.

The is hosting the prolific former Hilltopper for a visit.

Corley shared a picture to his Instagram story (via Steelers Depot) showing that he had arrived in Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit.

Corley’s Prolific Career At Western Kentucky

Corley didn’t do much as a freshman at Western Kentucky after transitioning from corner to receiver, but ended up in one of college football’s most impressive passing games as a sophomore.

In 2021, Hilltoppers QB Bailey Zappe broke the college football records for passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Corley was only the fourth option at wide receiver that season, but still ended up with 73 catches for 691 yards and 7 touchdowns.

He followed that up with a monster junior year for the Hilltoppers. In his third season at Western Kentucky, Corley became the favorite target for new quarterback Austin Reed.

In 2022 he racked up 101 catches for 1295 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His 2023 season saw his numbers dip a bit, but he still put together another solid year.

He made 79 catches for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season with the Hilltoppers.

That put him just under 3000 receiving yards over the course of his last three college seasons.

Corley didn’t get the chance to participate in the NFL Combine, but still showed off impressive athleticism at his Pro Day.

He showed off impressive speed, running the 40-yard dash in the mid 4.4s.

That athleticism and college production combined with what should be a pretty reasonable draft price could make him a perfect fit for the Steelers if they haven’t addressed their wide receiver need by the time the draft begins.

A Perfect Fit for the Steelers

The Steelers have needed a new WR2 since they traded Diontae Johnson in the middle of March.

So far, it’s something they haven’t addressed and their options at the position are dwindling the further into the offseason they get.

That could leave them looking for a wide receiver in the draft, but the team also has other needs that are arguably more urgent at center and offensive tackle.

Those needs should prevent the Steelers from drafting bigger names like Ladd McConkey or Brian Thomas Jr. with their first round pick and could even keep them away from second round prospects.

If the Steelers decide to prioritize the offensive line or any other spot on the roster over wide receiver, then Corley could be a great fit for them.

He should still be there for the Steelers in round three and he could fill a role similar to the one Johnson played for them before the trade.

According to PFF, Johnson had an average depth of target at less than 10 yards in three of five seasons with the Steelers.

At Western Kentucky, Corley was also a big threat on short throws, using his speed and powerful frame to rack up yards after the catch.

If the Steelers are going to try and find their next WR2 in the draft, taking Corley in round three after they’ve addressed other needs could be one of their best options.