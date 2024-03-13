Steelers Insider Hearing the Team Could Sign $70 Million 3-Time All-Pro

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been busy over the last few days.

Over the weekend, they landed Russell Wilson on a minimum contract.

On Tuesday, they took All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen from the Ravens on a three-year deal.

Later in the day, they made another huge move. They traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers.

It seems they might not be done making headlines as they are now being to linked to a former All-Pro.

According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, the Steelers could sign former Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams based on what he’s hearing.

Adams’ Disappointing Run With the Seahawks

Back in 2020, the Seahawks gave up a ton to land Adams.

They traded safety Bradley McDougald, two first-round picks, and a third rounder to the Jets in exchange for Adams and a fourth rounder.

A year later the move got even more expensive for them as they agreed to a contract extension with Adams that would pay him $70.6 million over four years.

Unfortunately, the trade and the contract never really paid off.

Adams was named a Second Team All-Pro after his first season in Seattle. He only played in 12 games, but was still able to make 83 tackles and rack up 9.5 sacks.

Adams missed time again the following year, once again playing in 12 games. He was still able to make 87 tackles, but didn’t record a sack this time around.

In 2022, the injuries really became an issue for him as he played just one game because of a torn quad.

He returned in 2023, but was again limited by injury and played just 9 games.

In total, he played just 34 games for the Seahawks while missing 33.

The injuries and a lack of impact in pass coverage made the Adams trade one that didn’t work out for the Seahawks.

Now he’ll try to get his career back on track with a new team.

How He’d Fit With the Steelers

There would definitely be concerns about Adams’ injury history if the Steelers signed him, however he could still fit with the team.

His lack of impact in coverage might not be as much of a problem in Pittsburgh with him lining up alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick has been solid in coverage for the Steelers since joining the team and tied for the league lead in interceptions during the 2022 season.

Adams could also help the Steelers improve their run defense.

Before he really started missing time, Adams was an asset against the run who played an aggressive style of football that frequently saw him getting involved in tackles.

If he is still that player when healthy, he could help the Steelers become a more complete defense, especially if they make another move at corner to make his coverage abilities less important.

This year’s class of free agent safeties is loaded, so the Steelers could have their pick of talented options to fill this spot for them and have been expected to make a move at the position.

If they are confident Adams can stay healthy and they can limit his cost, then he could be a good fit for a roster that has already been busy adding All-Pros this offseason.