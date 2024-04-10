Steelers Predicted to Add ‘Dynamic Slot’ WR, Potential Center Upgrade

With about two weeks to go until the 2024 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers have two glaring holes at center and wide receiver. But ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected the Steelers to fill those voids with Duke’s Graham Barton and Washington’s Jalen McMillan in his latest NFL mock draft on April 10.

At No. 20 overall in the first round, Kiper predicted the Steelers to grab Barton.

“The Steelers parted ways with starting pivot Mason Cole in February, and taking Barton, my top-ranked center, might even be an upgrade,” Kiper wrote. “Barton played center as a freshman but spent the past three seasons at left tackle for the Blue Devils, and I see his pro future along the interior. He allowed just three sacks over the past two seasons.”

Then at No. 51 overall during the second round, Kiper had the Steelers targeting McMillan.

“McMillan was overshadowed by Rome Odunze at Washington, but he’s a dynamic slot receiver,” Kiper added. “He missed a few games with injury last season, but he had 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.”

With those two selections, the Steelers would address arguably their biggest remaining needs of the offseason.

How WR Jalen McMillan Fits With the Steelers

It’s not a foregone conclusion that the Steelers draft Barton or even a center at No. 20 overall in the first round. But the general consensus appears to be that the Steelers will once again address the offensive line in some capacity during the first round.

If that’s the case, it becomes highly likely the Steelers will target a wide receiver on Day 2. McMillan is an intriguing fit at No. 51 overall.

“McMillan should contribute right away in the NFL,” Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen wrote. “His well-rounded athletic profile, route-running chops and reliable hands will allow him to be productive from day one, both from the slot and outside.

“McMillan’s alignment flexibility and balanced skill set make him a fit for any offense.”

Klassen described McMillan’s yards after catch ability as his biggest downside. Any team would love a receiver with big-play potential once the ball is in his hands. But for the Steelers, it’s more important they find a versatile wideout who can contribute immediately.

McMillan’s ability to play snaps opposite George Pickens right away could be awfully enticing for the Steelers. Pickens is the only receiver on Pittsburgh’s current roster who had more than 209 receiving yards in 2024.

As is the case with a lot of secondary draft targets, though, not everyone is high on McMillan. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him to be an “average backup.”

“Slot target with good size and production over the last two seasons,” Zierlein wrote. “Teams will need to determine if McMillan was a product of the impressive Washington passing scheme, or if he’s a stand-alone talent outside of UW.”

McMillan posted 164 catches, 2,143 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 38 college games.

Why the Steelers Could Target Duke’s Graham Barton

If wide receiver is the choice for the Steelers in the second round, it’s natural to argue they need to go with a center in the first. The Steelers also need a center prospect to start immediately because they released veteran center Mason Cole this offseason.

Barton would provide the potential to start immediately.

“Barton is a stubborn, sticky blocker with the short-area quickness, play strength and competitive toughness to make a successful transition inside and become a solid, dependable starter right away at guard or center in a multiple run scheme,” wrote Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn.

Like Kiper and Thorn, most NFL draft experts project Barton as an interior offensive lineman in his NFL career.

Another Draft Avenue for the Steelers

It makes a lot of sense for draft experts to project a center and wide receiver to Pittsburgh in the first two rounds. Again, those are the team’s two most glaring needs.

But offensive line scout Duke Manyweather argued that the 2024 draft class is deep at center. So, the Steelers don’t have to feel obligated to draft one at No. 20 overall.

“There’s a very strong center group,” Manyweather said while appearing on an episode of Chipped Ham and Football with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko. “There’s probably six or seven, maybe close to eight guys that you can draft at center.

“And I think six of them have a good chance of maybe cracking the starting lineup immediately in the fall.”

That’s great news for the Steelers. If they consider an offensive tackle a better value choice at No. 20, they could still draft McMillan in the second and land a potential starting center later on Day 2.