James Harrison Gets Candid on Steelers Standard: ‘Not What It Is’

The standard is the standard. That’s become a popular saying around the Pittsburgh Steelers since Mike Tomlin became head coach in 2007.

For a long time, the Steelers’ standard was winning championship. But while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on February 7, former Steelers linebacker James Harrison voiced that the team’s expectations have fallen the last few years.

Harrison argued that should never be the case for Pittsburgh’s football team.

“The expectations should never change. I think the expectations have become, ‘We don’t want to have a losing season,'” Harrison told McAfee. “I’m not throwing salt or flak at anybody. But the Pittsburgh Steelers standard is to win Lombardis. When you go into that building, there’s six of them sitting there, and right now, we’re not even winning a playoff game.

“I think we need to get back to what the standard of the Pittsburgh Steelers legacy, the lore is. That’s [non-losing seasons] just not what it is.”

The Steelers have never had a losing season under Tomlin. In fact, Pittsburgh’s last losing season was more than 20 years ago when the team went 6-10 in 2003.

But the Steelers also haven’t won a playoff game since 2016. They are 0-5 in the postseason since their last playoff win.