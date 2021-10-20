NFL Insider Puts Steelers Wide Receiver On the Trading Block

NFL teams are typically in two camps this time of year: Buyers or sellers. With the 2021 trade deadline is right around the bend (November 2), the Pittsburgh Steelers may not be in either bucket. Historically — Minkah Fitzpatrick trade excluded — the team remains unchanged come the all-important deadline.

Still, speculation runs rampant every fall because, well, you just never know. Bleacher Report recently started the Joe Haden-to-Dallas-Cowboys rumor, which garnered a lot of attention.

Now it’s Pittsburgh Steelers insider Brooke Pryor reporting that wide receiver James Washington could be on the trading block.

After losing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster for the season, it’s almost counterintuitive to offer up another wide receiver as a potential trade target, But Washington already expressed a frustration with his lack of involvement in the offense during the preseason. And after playing just eight snaps in the first game without Smith-Schuster on Sunday night, Washington’s concerns seem valid. Without Smith-Schuster, Steelers tight ends got more involved in the passing game — and Washington got only one target.

Washington Wanted Out of Pittsburgh

Pryor makes an excellent point that with JuJu Smith-Schuster done for the season — and maybe for good in Pittsburgh — the Steelers are unlikely to want to unload Washington. He’s been buried on the depth chart, which makes getting something solid in return difficult — be it a future pick or a player.

The usually reserved Washington was vocal about wanting out of Pittsburgh this offseason. He had good reason. Since the Steelers took him as the 60th overall selection of the 2018 NFL draft, he’s rarely been a featured receiver. Yet when Washington is on the field, he’s productive.

According to Pro Football Reference, in 50 games (24 starts), Washington has registered 100 receptions on 188 targets for 1,452 yards and nine touchdowns. He was most effective in 2019 when Mason Rudolph was at the helm in place of injured veteran Ben Roethlisberger.

Steelers Should Extend Washington

Washington and Rudolph go back to their days at Oklahoma State, where the two set loads of school records together. So, it was no surprise when Washington had a career season, once again, on the receiving end of Rudolph’s targets.

2021 is, in all likelihood, Roethlisberger’s swan song season, which could put Rudolph at Pittsburgh’s helm for 2022. He is, after all, the only quarterback under contract for the Steelers beyond this season.

Unless a miracle happens, Smith-Schuster will be off to greener pastures via free agency in March, leaving Washington and Rudolph to recreate their magic.

According to ESPN, Cleveland Browns star quarterback Baker Mayfield is out for his team’s Thursday Night Football matchup versus the Denver Broncos on October 21. Former Broncos quarterback Case Keenum will get the start. Keenum took the Broncos to a record of 6-10 in 2018. It was his only season with Denver.

Mayfield re-aggravated a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder during their loss to the Arizona Cardinals on October 17. The injury initially occurred on a non-contact play when he fell hard to the ground, chasing a defender who picked him off.

Since the injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, the hope is that the inflammation will go down with rest and allow him to return as soon as the Browns’ Halloween battle with the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers. At 3-3, the Browns and Steelers are third and fourth, respectively, in their division. The Steelers are riding a two-game win streak, while the Browns have lost their last two.