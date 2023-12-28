New Practice Squad Addition Puts Steelers on Notice

It’s not much of an exaggeration to state that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing players off the street to replace the team’s injured inside linebackers. But at least the most recent addition from the street, inside linebacker Jaylon Smith, is motivated.

Speaking to reporters on December 27 for the first time after signing with the Steelers practice squad, Smith shared that he is excited to not only be in Pittsburgh but to contribute.

“I’m just thankful to be here,” Smith told reporters, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I’ve still got a lot left in the tank.”

The Steelers announced officially signing Smith to their practice squad on December 27. Pittsburgh added Smith as the team suffered another injury at inside linebacker in Week 16.

Steelers’ Practice Squad LB Jaylon Smith Says He’ll ‘Make Sure’ He’s Ready

The Steelers signed fellow veteran inside linebacker Myles Jack to their practice squad on November 20. Jack made his 2023 season debut in Week 16 on December 23.

Smith, though, obviously doesn’t have that much time to get acclimated to his new team. The regular season ends in less than two weeks.

With that little amount of time, it’s unclear how Smith will contribute. But he’s preparing for anything.

“I don’t know what the role’s going to be. [What] I’m going to do is make sure I’m ready for whatever,” Smith told reporters, via Pryor. “I’m a guy that’s got experience, and I know I can still add a lot of value to a team.

“Being here in Pittsburgh, I understand the Steel Curtain tradition and for me it’s just about giving it all I got, applying pressure and really just adding value.”

One advantage Smith has over Jack is he wasn’t retired. Jack literally came off his couch to join the Steelers practice squad while Smith played for the Las Vegas Raiders on November 5.

Steelers Lose Third Inside Linebacker to Significant Injury

The Steelers signed Smith to their practice squad roughly two days after head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Elandon Roberts would not play in Week 17. Roberts exited against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 23 because of a pectoral injury.

Without Roberts, the Steelers won’t have their top three inside linebackers available against the Seattle Seahawks on December 31. Inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander suffered season-ending injuries in early November.

Jack, along with fellow inside linebacker Mykal Walker, will likely see significant playing time in Week 17. Both players were not on the team’s active roster to start the season.

Smith began his career as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft for the Dallas Cowboys. He could have been a higher selection, but Smith tore his left ACL and MCL and suffered nerve damage in the knee during his final college game.

He missed his entire rookie season, but Smith returned to post 81 combined tackles in 2017. Smith became a Pro Bowler in 2019.

The 28-year-old is aiming to prove his critics wrong again while playing for a coach he describes as having a “great relationship” with.

“Tomlin’s a guy that any player wants to play for,” Smith said, via The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo. “Me coming out of college, was gonna be a top-three pick and got hurt the last game, so a lot of guys thought I’d never play again. But I’m happy to be in year eight and still striving for greatness.

“I’m just thankful for this opportunity, for sure. Whatever the role is.”

In 13 games with the New York Giants last season, Smith registered 88 combined tackles. He also had 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack. He began this season on the New Orleans Saints practice squad and then spent about three weeks with the Raiders in November.