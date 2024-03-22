Steelers Projected to ‘Be Aggressive,’ Trade Up to Fill Need in First Round

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two obvious holes at wide receiver and center in the starting lineup on offense. But CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards predicted the Steelers to repeat the same first-round strategy they had last year — trade up for an offensive tackle, Alabama’s JC Latham.

Edwards proposed the Steelers move up from No. 20 to 15th overall in the first round to select Latham.

“If Pittsburgh wants an offensive tackle, then it may choose to be aggressive in filling that need in the first round,” Edwards wrote. “The selection of J.C. Latham would allow Broderick Jones to move back to the left side.

“The Steelers could really lean on the run game with that offensive line.”

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 360 pounds, Latham is a massive offensive tackle prospect. With Latham at right tackle and 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones flipped back to left tackle, the Steelers could have their starting tackle spots locked down for the foreseeable future.

The Steelers traded up from No. 17 to 14 to nab Jones in the 2023 first round. Jones started 11 games at right tackle with Dan Moore Jr. remaining at left tackle last season.

Could Steelers Trade Up for Alabama’s JC Latham?

Edwards isn’t the first to suggest the Steelers move up for Latham. Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings proposed the Steelers leap to No. 17 to grab Latham in a mock draft on February 17.

Cummings estimated that a trade up three spots would cost the Steelers the No. 84 overall selection and a 2025 fourth-round pick. In Cummings’ proposed deal, the Steelers also received a 2025 sixth-rounder.

Edwards is no stranger to Steelers trade up proposals. In his mock draft on February 18, the Steelers jumped to No. 16 for Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga.

Bleacher Report’s consensus draft rankings have Latham rated the No. 13 prospect in the 2024 draft class. Based on that ranking, the Steelers will have to trade up to at least No. 16 to land him.

The ESPN draft class rankings, though, have Latham at No. 17 while Pro Football Focus rated the Alabama offensive tackle at No. 21. So, if Latham is the preferred target, general manager Omar Khan may have to wait and see how the draft board unfolds before spending the draft capital to move up.

But there’s little doubt that Latham could provide a big boost to the Steelers offensive line, especially in the run game.

“Bulldozer in human form with the upper- and lower-body power to forcibly evacuate run lanes and instantly upgrade a team’s ground attack,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote. “Latham’s size, strength and talent give him a chance to become a heralded right tackle or Pro Bowl-caliber guard.”

In Pittsburgh, Latham would play right tackle.

Will the Steelers Be Forced to Take Either a Center or Wide Receiver on Day 1?

A month ago, it made a lot of sense for the Steelers to be a trade up candidate for an offensive tackle. However, things have changed.

On February 23, the Steelers released starting center Mason Cole. Then on March 12, they traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for Donte Jackson.

Both spots remain vacant.

In a perfect world, the Steelers will upgrade tackle in the NFL draft. Khan made it clear at the NFL combine that Jones will eventually switch to left tackle. So, the most logical addition the Steelers can make at tackle is on the right side.

Pittsburgh could still add a starting center or wide receiver in free agency. But as it stands now, the Steelers must fill one of those starting jobs in the first round.

If they don’t, though, it’s hard to envision Khan giving up draft capital to target a different position. If the Steelers don’t draft a wide receiver or center in the first round, they will need Day 2 selections to fill those needs.

Latham could be a great fit in Pittsburgh. But to feel comfortable enough to trade up to draft him, the Steelers will likely need to fill their other more urgent needs first.