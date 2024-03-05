Steelers Expected to ‘Bring In’ $37 Million LB: ‘There Is a Good Chance’

By the end of the offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed three free agent inside linebackers last year. But general manager Omar Khan is expected to make the position a priority in free agency once again this offseason. That could especially be the case with the Miami Dolphins releasing veteran Jerome Baker on March 5.

Following his release, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly expressed a lot of confidence on X (formerly Twitter) that the Steelers will target Baker in free agency.

“Would not be stunned if Steelers bring in Jerome Baker at ILB,” Kaboly wrote. “Actually, I’d say there is a good chance.”

Kaboly was one of a few members of Steelers media who connected the team to Baker in the few hours after his release.

“Reunite Jerome Baker with Elandon Roberts? Don’t mind if the Steelers do!” 93.7 The Fans’ Chris Mueller wrote on X.

Steelers Depot’s Josh Carney and Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders also linked the Steelers to Baker on March 5.

“Coming out of Ohio State, the Steelers had some interest in Baker as that new-age linebacker with great sideline-to-sideline speed and range and strong ability in coverage,” Carney wrote. “He has 5 career interceptions and has thrived as a 3-down linebacker, consistently 60 or higher (in Pro Football Focus player grades) in coverage, including 70 or higher the last two seasons.”

Baker signed a 3-year, $37.5 million extension with the Dolphins ahead of the 2023 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Miami released Baker to save almost $10 million in cap space on March 5.

The veteran linebacker underwent offseason wrist surgery. In 13 games during 2023, he posted 78 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss. Baker also had 4 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, 3 pass defenses and 2 interceptions.