Long Time AFC North Rival Named Potential Replacement for Steelers Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers could turn to a very familiar face as their backup quarterback for the 2024 season. Joe Flacco was named a potential option to replace Mason Rudolph.

Flacco has spent a lot of time in the AFC North. He was drafted 18th overall in 2008 by the Baltimore Ravens and was their starting quarterback for almost 11 seasons.

This past season, he reappeared in the division when he joined the Cleveland Browns and became their starter.

Now he could potentially be the backup to Kenny Pickett on another team in the division.

During the February 19 episode of “The Zach Gelb Show”, Gelb said that he thinks the former Ravens and Browns QB could replace Rudolph to compete with Pickett for the Steelers’ job.

“You know who the name is that could replace Mason Rudolph to compete with Kenny Pickett? And now watch, the guy is going to be floating around all the AFC North teams. It could actually be Joe Flacco.”

Comeback Player of the Year

Flacco was one of the NFL’s best stories during the 2023 season.

He entered the 2023 regular season as a free agent after playing the previous two seasons with the Jets. The stint with the Jets was a tough one for Flacco.

He went 1-4 as a starter over the two years and he only completed 57.6% of his passes in 2022.

That didn’t stop the Browns from bringing him in after Deshaun Watson suffered a season ending injury.

Very few expected what came next.

Flacco and the Browns did surprisingly well together. The team went 4-1 with Flacco as their starter. He threw for 1616 yards and 13 touchdowns in thos five starts and the Browns ended up locking up a playoff spot before Week 18.

They fell short in the playoffs, getting blown out by the Texans in round one as Flacco threw a couple of interceptions.

Still, that didn’t take away from Flacco’s surprisingly dependable play after many thought his career was over at 38 years old.

He ended up taking home some silverware as a result of his six-game run.

Flacco won the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award and may have resurrected his career.

Maybe he could even play for the third AFC North team of his career.

How Flacco Would Fit With the Steelers

Flacco probably isn’t the name that Steelers are hoping to see behind Pickett on the depth chart.

He would probably only be a one-year option if they signed him and has always been very turnover prone.

His interception issues could make him a bad fit in Arthur Smith’s offense, which will need to finish long drives to succeed.

It’s also kind of hard to know just what Flacco has left in the tank right now based on six games. He hadn’t been particularly good since leaving the Ravens.

However, his experience could help him mentor Pickett and his familiarity with the AFC North might help him fill in if the Steelers needed him to step in as the starter for some reason.

He’d also be a pretty cheap option if all the Steelers are really looking for this offseason is a backup. He only cost the Browns $2.5 million last season and probably won’t be getting any more than that at 39.

There are definitely better options out there, like Ryan Tannehill and Gardner Minshew.

The Steelers should be looking elsewhere for a backup QB, but Flacco would probably at least be better than Mitch Trubisky if he ends up in Pittsburgh.