Ex-Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Facing Delay With New Team

A number of players in Pittsburgh Steelers history have left for other teams and many have not replicated the success they did in the Black and Gold. Though JuJu Smith-Schuster’s story is still being told, he earned some bling with the Kansas City Chiefs circa the 2023 Super Bowl. He’s since moved on to the New England Patriots but a lingering knee injury has delayed him from doing much with his new team this offseason.

Last offseason at this time, Kansas City’s addition of Smith-Schuster, 26, was an exciting prospect. In a shocking move a few days later, the Chiefs traded speedster Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins on March 23 and needed to prepare for his absence. Smith-Schuster is no Tyreek Hill, but it was a start.

The former Steelers’ second-overall draft pick played in all but one regular season and three postseason games, producing 1,022 yards and three scores on 88 receptions (Pro Football Reference).

The thought in KC right now is Patrick Mahomes is expected to be throwing the same core group of guys he ended the season with.

– Kelce

– Toney (who the #chiefs believe will be WR1 in 2023)

– MVS

– The plan is to bring Ju Ju back

– Skyy Moore — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 7, 2023

Thanks to his contributions, it was initially expected that Smith-Schuster would spend a second year with the reigning Super Bowl champions. NFL Media’s James Palmer tweeted on March 7, “The thought in KC right now is Patrick Mahomes is expected to be throwing the same core group of guys he ended the season with… the plan is to bring Ju Ju back.”

Smith-Schuster was on board and why wouldn’t he be? Catching passes from the greatest QB to play the game since Tom Brady guaranteed postseason contention and more opportunities to earn even more bling. “Yeah, I want to come back. Of course, man. Look where I’m at. I want to come back to this,” Smith-Schuster told NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on January 10.

Instead, the Chiefs chose to move on and could’ve dodged a bullet in the process. He’s still dealing with the lingering effects of a knee injury sustained in a practice leading up to the January 29 AFC Championship Game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. He played in the critical game but exited during the third quarter.

New England is erring on the side of caution with its new weapon for quarterback Mac Jones. Three months out from regular season action allows plenty of time for Smith-Schuster to do what’s needed to be as close to 100 percent as possible by kickoff.

Knee Injuries Are Nothing New for Ex-Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Pittsburgh Steelers fans know all too well that JuJu Smith-Schuster is no stranger to pesky knee injuries. He missed four games in 2019 with a knee sprain and battled another knee injury for the better part of the 2020 season. Smith-Schuster also had a foot injury, hamstring and groin strains, multiple concussions and a dislocated shoulder during his NFL career.

A former fan favorite in Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster is as tough as they come. He’s played through several ailments, including the 2020 knee when he suited up for all 17 games.

Still, it was the knee that could’ve been what deterred teams from taking a chance on him during free agency leading up to the 2021 season. “Multiple sources said the 24-year-old’s health will be something to watch after some knee concerns have persisted from the past two seasons,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on March 24, 2021.

The Steelers were willing to roll the dice and re-signed him to a one-year, $8 million contract. It didn’t pay off, however, as he sustained a dislocated shoulder in the Week 6 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks on October 17, 2021. It sidelined him for the remaining 12 weeks, but he fought back to play in Pittsburgh’s big 42-21 loss to the Chiefs in the first round of the playoffs.

Draft Sharks projects Smith-Schuster to miss 3.60 games in 2023 and awards him the highest durability ranking of five. At the very least, the Patriots landed themselves a legit physical weapon that can play through bumps and bruises.